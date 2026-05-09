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Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) Given Average Recommendation of "Buy" by Brokerages

Written by MarketBeat
May 9, 2026
Cincinnati Financial logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • Cincinnati Financial has an average analyst rating of “Buy” from five covering analysts, with a consensus 12-month price target of $178.75.
  • The company reported better-than-expected first-quarter results, posting EPS of $2.10 versus the $1.93 estimate and revenue of $2.86 billion, up 11.6% year over year.
  • Cincinnati Financial also announced a quarterly dividend of $0.94 per share, implying an annualized payout of $3.76 and a 2.3% yield.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in June.

Shares of Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF - Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of "Buy" from the five analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $178.75.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $178.00 to $177.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Wall Street Zen cut Cincinnati Financial from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, February 8th. Weiss Ratings raised Cincinnati Financial from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (a-)" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $190.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CINF

Cincinnati Financial Trading Down 0.3%

NASDAQ:CINF opened at $161.50 on Friday. Cincinnati Financial has a 12 month low of $143.37 and a 12 month high of $174.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $24.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.23, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.59.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.17. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 21.33% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Cincinnati Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 23rd. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Cincinnati Financial's dividend payout ratio is 21.50%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CINF. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $270,892,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 193.3% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 601,033 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $98,161,000 after acquiring an additional 396,086 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,319,873 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $215,562,000 after acquiring an additional 367,224 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 48.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 803,665 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $119,682,000 after acquiring an additional 262,715 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP raised its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 210.0% in the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 294,423 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $46,548,000 after acquiring an additional 199,437 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.24% of the company's stock.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cincinnati Financial Corporation NASDAQ: CINF is an insurance holding company headquartered in the Cincinnati area of Ohio that provides property and casualty insurance products and related services. Founded as part of the Cincinnati Insurance group, the company operates through a set of insurance subsidiaries to underwrite and service policies for both personal and commercial customers. Cincinnati Financial is publicly traded and emphasizes underwriting discipline and long-term relationships with its distribution partners and policyholders.

The company's core business centers on property and casualty insurance, including homeowners, automobile, commercial casualty, commercial multi-peril, and specialty commercial coverages.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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