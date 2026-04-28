Cincinnati Financial Q1 Earnings Call Highlights

Cincinnati Financial NASDAQ: CINF reported what President and CEO Steve Spray called a “good” first quarter of 2026, driven by improved underwriting results and higher investment income. The company posted net income of $274 million and non-GAAP operating income of $330 million, compared with an operating loss of $37 million in the prior-year quarter.

Spray said results reflected strong performance across both insurance and investment operations. Net income included an after-tax impact of $82 million tied to a decrease in the fair value of equity securities still held.

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Underwriting results improve as catastrophe losses decline

Cincinnati Financial’s property casualty combined ratio for the first quarter was 95.6%, an improvement of 17.7 percentage points versus the year-ago quarter. Spray attributed 14.2 points of that improvement to lower catastrophe losses. The company reported an 87.5% accident year 2026 combined ratio before catastrophe losses for the quarter.

Executive Vice President and CFO Michael J. Sewell added that the property casualty underwriting expense ratio decreased by 0.6 percentage points, noting the comparison included “a favorable 0.7 points from the effect of net reinstatement premiums in the first quarter 2025.”

Premium growth slows from hard-market pace, but remains positive

Consolidated property casualty net written premiums increased 7% year over year. Spray said the comparison included a favorable 2% effect from net reinstatement premiums recorded in the first quarter of 2025. He also said the company’s pricing and segmentation tools helped it benefit from industry disruption in recent years, while noting growth is now slowing as underwriters emphasize pricing and risk selection “on a policy-by-policy basis.”

Spray said estimated average renewal price increases for most lines were lower than the fourth quarter of 2025 but “still at levels we believe were healthy.” He characterized renewal pricing as follows:

Commercial lines: increases near the high end of the low single-digit percentage range

Excess and surplus lines: mid-single-digit range

Personal lines (personal auto and homeowners): high single-digit range

In Q&A, Spray told Oppenheimer’s Michael Phillips that, on casualty overall, the company is seeing “mid-single-digit increases,” while emphasizing that averages can mask the underwriting approach. “We’re a package writer focused on policy by policy,” he said, citing risk selection, terms and conditions, and segmentation.

Segment performance: personal lines rebounds; E&S and reinsurance deliver strong combined ratios

Spray highlighted mixed results across business lines:

Commercial Lines: net written premiums rose 3%. The combined ratio was 98.6%, up 6.7 points, including 6.0 points from higher catastrophe losses.

net written premiums rose 3%. The combined ratio was 98.6%, up 6.7 points, including 6.0 points from higher catastrophe losses. Personal Lines: net written premiums increased 15%, which Spray said was driven by Cincinnati Private Client. The combined ratio improved to 96.8%, 54.5 points better than last year, including a 41.9-point benefit from lower catastrophe losses.

net written premiums increased 15%, which Spray said was driven by Cincinnati Private Client. The combined ratio improved to 96.8%, 54.5 points better than last year, including a 41.9-point benefit from lower catastrophe losses. Excess and surplus lines: net written premiums grew 8% and the combined ratio was 89.3%.

net written premiums grew 8% and the combined ratio was 89.3%. Cincinnati Re: net written premiums decreased by less than 1% and the combined ratio was 79.7%.

net written premiums decreased by less than 1% and the combined ratio was 79.7%. Cincinnati Global: premium growth was 31% with a combined ratio of 78.7%, which Spray attributed to product expansion in recent years.

Spray said the life insurance subsidiary delivered “excellent results,” including 24% net income growth and 7% growth in term life earned premiums.

Bank of America’s Joshua Shanker asked about differing growth rates within personal lines. Spray said Cincinnati is a package writer and wants to be an “all-in solution” for policyholders. He said high net worth business tends to be more property-driven, with “maybe fewer vehicles,” while middle market business is “the opposite,” with lower property exposure and higher auto. Spray also said the company is seeing geographic diversification, with middle market more concentrated in the center of the country and Private Client more Northeast, West Coast, and Florida-driven.

Shanker also pressed on units and new business trends, and Spray said personal lines exposure units have been “down a little bit” and policy counts are “down a bit,” adding, “Which we think is a good thing,” because the company is “getting more rate for less exposure.” Discussing California, Spray reiterated that all new homeowners business written there “today and have been over the last several years is on an excess and surplus lines basis,” and said additional competition is returning for new business.

Investment results: income rises, but portfolio valuation declines

Sewell said investment income increased 14% in the first quarter, aided by “strong cash flow from insurance operations.” Bond interest income rose 12%, and the company recorded $624 million of net purchases of fixed maturity securities during the first three months of the year.

The pre-tax average yield on the fixed maturity portfolio was 5.02%, up 10 basis points from a year earlier. Sewell said the average pre-tax yield for purchased taxable and tax-exempt bonds in the quarter was 5.37%.

Dividend income rose 13%, including a $6 million special dividend from an equity holding. The company reported $54 million of net sales of equity securities.

Valuation changes were unfavorable in the quarter, with Sewell reporting, before tax effects, a net loss of $71 million for the equity portfolio and $220 million for the bond portfolio. At quarter-end, the total investment portfolio had approximately $7.7 billion of net appreciated value, with the equity portfolio in a net gain position of $8.1 billion and the fixed maturity portfolio in a net loss position of $401 million.

Operating cash flow for the first three months of 2026 was $656 million, which Sewell said was “more than double a year ago.”

Reserving, capital management, and risk watch items

On reserves, Sewell said Cincinnati aims for net amounts “in the upper half of the actuarially estimated range.” During the first three months of 2026, the company recorded a net addition to property casualty loss and loss expense reserves of $466 million, including $419 million for IBNR. The company posted $81 million of net favorable reserve development on prior accident years, improving the combined ratio by 3.2 points. The development included favorable $72 million for accident year 2025, favorable $25 million for 2024, and an unfavorable $16 million in aggregate for accident years prior to 2024.

Asked by Piper Sandler’s Paul Newsome about the unfavorable development in older years, Sewell said it was spread across multiple accident years and that “nothing is really popping out to me.” Spray also reiterated the company’s long-term combined ratio target range remains 92% to 98%, while acknowledging potential downward pressure on rate in the market.

On capital management, Sewell said Cincinnati paid $133 million in dividends to shareholders and repurchased about 1.1 million shares at an average price of $164.93. BMO’s Michael Zaremski asked if the buyback pace should be considered a run rate. Sewell described the quarter as “maintenance plus,” adding that the level was not unusual historically and that the company would “see how things go the rest of the year.”

Sewell also cited parent company cash and marketable securities of $5.6 billion, debt-to-total capital under 10%, and book value of $101.60 per share. GAAP consolidated shareholders’ equity was nearly $16 billion, which he said provides capacity for profitable growth.

In other discussion, Spray addressed legal system abuse and social inflation, telling analysts the company feels confident in pricing and risk selection but does not believe the industry is “out of the woods.” He said the pressure is more pronounced on larger commercial accounts and commercial property, and that Cincinnati has been deliberately building expertise to serve larger accounts over the past decade, which can affect both new business wins and retention when competition increases.

KBW’s Meyer Shields asked about agency appointments and geographic focus. Spray said Cincinnati’s strategy is to have “as few agents as possible, but as many as necessary,” and that the company continues to prioritize underwriting agency quality. He said appointments can occur in any state, but the company prioritizes where it believes it has a better chance at “good risk-adjusted returns.”

Shields also asked about exposure to political violence, marine, or energy risks in the Middle East within Cincinnati Global or Cincinnati Re. Spray said exposure was “very little,” citing $5 million on the Cincinnati Re side and about $1 million (below $1 million) for Cincinnati Global, adding the company would watch the situation “one day at a time.”

Spray noted that AM Best affirmed the company’s A+ rating in early March, citing a strong balance sheet and operating performance. He also invited shareholders to attend the annual meeting on May 2 at the Cincinnati Art Museum, with a webcast available on the investor website.

About Cincinnati Financial NASDAQ: CINF

Cincinnati Financial Corporation NASDAQ: CINF is an insurance holding company headquartered in the Cincinnati area of Ohio that provides property and casualty insurance products and related services. Founded as part of the Cincinnati Insurance group, the company operates through a set of insurance subsidiaries to underwrite and service policies for both personal and commercial customers. Cincinnati Financial is publicly traded and emphasizes underwriting discipline and long-term relationships with its distribution partners and policyholders.

The company's core business centers on property and casualty insurance, including homeowners, automobile, commercial casualty, commercial multi-peril, and specialty commercial coverages.

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