CION Investment (NYSE:CION) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

CION Investment (NYSE:CION - Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.02), Zacks reports. CION Investment had a positive return on equity of 11.61% and a negative net margin of 0.41%.The company had revenue of $49.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.12 million.

Here are the key takeaways from CION Investment's conference call:

The company under‑earned its distributions , reporting net investment income of $0.25 per share versus $0.30 in base distributions, driven by lower transaction fees and dividend income plus higher interest expense from recent refinancing and temporary excess cash.

, reporting net investment income of $0.25 per share versus $0.30 in base distributions, driven by lower transaction fees and dividend income plus higher interest expense from recent refinancing and temporary excess cash. NAV declined 4.7% to $13.11 , but management says ~80% of the decrease was unrealized mark‑to‑market movement tied to public comparables and spread widening rather than broad fundamental credit deterioration.

, but management says ~80% of the decrease was unrealized mark‑to‑market movement tied to public comparables and spread widening rather than broad fundamental credit deterioration. Credit metrics remained resilient with ~ 81% first‑lien exposure , weighted average interest coverage of 2.08x, largely stable risk ratings, and non‑accruals improving to 1.53% (Lux Credit expected to exit non‑accrual after its post‑quarter sale).

, weighted average interest coverage of 2.08x, largely stable risk ratings, and non‑accruals improving to 1.53% (Lux Credit expected to exit non‑accrual after its post‑quarter sale). Management repurchased ~ 1.1 million shares at an average $8.71 and completed a $135M senior unsecured baby bond issuance (7.5%); they plan to use proceeds, repayments and sales to lower net leverage toward a ~1.30–1.35 target over coming quarters.

at an average $8.71 and completed a $135M senior unsecured baby bond issuance (7.5%); they plan to use proceeds, repayments and sales to lower net leverage toward a ~1.30–1.35 target over coming quarters. Investment activity was selective—~$69M in commitments ($54M funded) with new direct first‑lien yields around SOFR+6.1% and PIK exposure largely in structured first‑lien positions, reflecting disciplined deployment but contributing to lower transactional fee income this quarter.

Get CION Investment alerts: Sign Up

CION Investment Price Performance

CION traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $7.27. 824,962 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 594,353. The company has a market cap of $361.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -181.58 and a beta of 1.16. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $7.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.73. CION Investment has a 52-week low of $6.50 and a 52-week high of $10.93.

CION Investment Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 11th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.5%. CION Investment's payout ratio is presently -3,000.00%.

CION Investment News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting CION Investment this week:

Positive Sentiment: CION continues to support income-focused investors with a monthly dividend of $0.10 per share, implying an annualized yield of about 16.2%.

CION continues to support income-focused investors with a monthly dividend of $0.10 per share, implying an annualized yield of about 16.2%. Positive Sentiment: Revenue came in slightly ahead of expectations, showing the top line held up better than earnings. CION earnings report and transcript

Revenue came in slightly ahead of expectations, showing the top line held up better than earnings. Neutral Sentiment: Management discussed a plan to bring leverage down toward 1.30-1.35 over the next couple of quarters, which may improve balance-sheet flexibility but does not provide an immediate earnings catalyst. CION leverage plan article

Management discussed a plan to bring leverage down toward 1.30-1.35 over the next couple of quarters, which may improve balance-sheet flexibility but does not provide an immediate earnings catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Q1 earnings of $0.25 per share missed the $0.27 consensus estimate, compared with $0.36 a year earlier, signaling weaker profitability. CION earnings miss article

Q1 earnings of $0.25 per share missed the $0.27 consensus estimate, compared with $0.36 a year earlier, signaling weaker profitability. Negative Sentiment: Lower investment income and a decline in net asset value weighed on sentiment, contributing to the stock's decline. CION stock dips on Q1 earnings miss article

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Research downgraded CION Investment from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of CION Investment from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of CION Investment from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of CION Investment from $8.50 to $7.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Strong Sell" and a consensus price target of $7.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CION

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CION Investment

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of CION Investment by 4.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,359,023 shares of the company's stock worth $12,883,000 after acquiring an additional 54,317 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in CION Investment by 33.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,343,185 shares of the company's stock valued at $12,854,000 after purchasing an additional 338,121 shares during the last quarter. North Ground Capital grew its stake in CION Investment by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. North Ground Capital now owns 1,086,992 shares of the company's stock valued at $10,511,000 after purchasing an additional 84,214 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in CION Investment by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 740,833 shares of the company's stock worth $7,164,000 after purchasing an additional 31,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in CION Investment by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 574,045 shares of the company's stock worth $5,442,000 after purchasing an additional 22,140 shares during the last quarter. 32.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CION Investment

CION Investment Corporation is a closed‐end, non‐diversified management investment company organized as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Externally managed by CION Investment Management, LLC, the firm specializes in providing flexible capital solutions to U.S. and Canadian middle‐market companies. By combining debt and equity financing, CION seeks to support growth, acquisitions, recapitalizations and other strategic initiatives for its portfolio companies.

The company’s investment strategy centers on senior secured loans, subordinated debt and private equity interests.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider CION Investment, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and CION Investment wasn't on the list.

While CION Investment currently has a Strong Sell rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here