Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) Shares Up 9.4% - What's Next?

Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR - Get Free Report) shares were up 9.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as $24.68 and last traded at $24.7570. Approximately 4,561,252 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 27,272,547 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.63.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CIFR shares. Wall Street Zen lowered Cipher Mining from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Sunday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Cipher Mining from $53.50 to $48.50 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Research raised Cipher Mining from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Cipher Mining from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Cipher Mining in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cipher Mining has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $27.69.

View Our Latest Analysis on Cipher Mining

Cipher Mining Stock Up 9.6%

The company has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.61 and a beta of 3.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.86 and a 200-day moving average of $17.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.13, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 3.13.

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.01). Cipher Mining had a negative return on equity of 117.65% and a negative net margin of 427.79%.The company had revenue of $34.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $36.12 million. The company's quarterly revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Cipher Mining Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Holding Ltd V3 sold 1,800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.62, for a total transaction of $47,916,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 59,516,694 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,584,334,394.28. This represents a 2.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Patrick Arthur Kelly sold 48,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.36, for a total value of $929,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 1,451,856 shares of the company's stock, valued at $28,107,932.16. This trade represents a 3.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 3,213,804 shares of company stock worth $82,381,735 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.63% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cipher Mining

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Abel Hall LLC lifted its position in Cipher Mining by 3.8% during the first quarter. Abel Hall LLC now owns 20,140 shares of the company's stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC raised its position in shares of Cipher Mining by 7.0% in the first quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 11,495 shares of the company's stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Cipher Mining by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,661 shares of the company's stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of Cipher Mining by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 15,600 shares of the company's stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Cipher Mining by 218.3% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.26% of the company's stock.

About Cipher Mining

Cipher Mining Inc is a Nasdaq-listed bitcoin mining company that develops, owns and operates large-scale mining facilities across the United States. The company focuses on deploying advanced ASIC hardware and securing long-term low-cost power contracts to optimize bitcoin production. By strategically locating its sites in regions with abundant energy supply, Cipher Mining seeks to maintain a competitive cost structure and deliver efficient hashrate capacity growth.

Founded in 2021 and headquartered in Austin, Texas, Cipher Mining has pursued an integrated approach encompassing site development, equipment procurement and operations management.

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