Circle Internet Group (NYSE:CRCL) Announces Earnings Results

Circle Internet Group (NYSE:CRCL - Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.06), Briefing.com reports. The company's quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis.

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Circle Internet Group Stock Performance

CRCL opened at $112.59 on Monday. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $103.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.26. Circle Internet Group has a one year low of $49.90 and a one year high of $298.99. The stock has a market cap of $27.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.53.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Clear Str raised shares of Circle Internet Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Circle Internet Group from $111.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. William Blair reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Circle Internet Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Wall Street Zen cut Circle Internet Group from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, April 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Circle Internet Group from $110.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Circle Internet Group presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $129.06.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CRCL

Insider Transactions at Circle Internet Group

In related news, Director M Michele Burns sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.15, for a total transaction of $1,201,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 330,206 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $39,674,250.90. This trade represents a 2.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CAO Tamara L. Schulz sold 1,194 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.10, for a total value of $127,877.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 90,829 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,727,785.90. The trade was a 1.30% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 617,464 shares of company stock valued at $60,251,749. Company insiders own 10.85% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. General Catalyst Group Management LLC purchased a new stake in Circle Internet Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,647,694,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Circle Internet Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $163,948,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Circle Internet Group by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,978,729 shares of the company's stock worth $791,313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919,205 shares during the period. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Circle Internet Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,160,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Circle Internet Group by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,141,628 shares of the company's stock valued at $328,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174,688 shares in the last quarter.

Circle Internet Group Company Profile

Circle Internet Group NYSE: CRCL is a financial technology company that builds infrastructure to enable businesses and developers to use and move money on public blockchains. Co-founded by Jeremy Allaire and Sean Neville, the company is best known as a principal issuer and steward of USDC, a dollar-pegged stablecoin developed through the CENTRE Consortium, which Circle co-founded with Coinbase. Jeremy Allaire serves as CEO and has been a visible leader in the company’s strategy and public engagement around digital currency and payments innovation.

Circle’s core products and services center on digital currency issuance and programmable payments.

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