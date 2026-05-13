Circle Internet Group (NYSE:CRCL) Director Sells $158,472.00 in Stock

Circle Internet Group, Inc. (NYSE:CRCL - Get Free Report) Director Danita Ostling sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.06, for a total value of $158,472.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 22,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,983,235.40. This represents a 5.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

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Circle Internet Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CRCL traded up $3.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $126.73. 19,346,568 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,682,657. The stock has a market cap of $31.28 billion and a PE ratio of -39.60. The company's fifty day moving average is $105.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.14. Circle Internet Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.90 and a fifty-two week high of $298.99.

Circle Internet Group (NYSE:CRCL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $694.13 million for the quarter. Circle Internet Group had a negative net margin of 2.76% and a positive return on equity of 3.02%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Circle Internet Group, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Trending Headlines about Circle Internet Group

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On Circle Internet Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Circle Internet Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Circle Internet Group by 3,800.0% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 195 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new position in Circle Internet Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Circle Internet Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in Circle Internet Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on CRCL shares. Compass Point reaffirmed a "sell" rating and issued a $77.00 target price (down from $79.00) on shares of Circle Internet Group in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Circle Internet Group in a research report on Monday, April 20th. William Blair reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Circle Internet Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "hold" rating and issued a $101.00 price objective on shares of Circle Internet Group in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Circle Internet Group from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Circle Internet Group currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $131.76.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CRCL

Circle Internet Group Company Profile

Circle Internet Group NYSE: CRCL is a financial technology company that builds infrastructure to enable businesses and developers to use and move money on public blockchains. Co-founded by Jeremy Allaire and Sean Neville, the company is best known as a principal issuer and steward of USDC, a dollar-pegged stablecoin developed through the CENTRE Consortium, which Circle co-founded with Coinbase. Jeremy Allaire serves as CEO and has been a visible leader in the company’s strategy and public engagement around digital currency and payments innovation.

Circle’s core products and services center on digital currency issuance and programmable payments.

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