Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Up 1.3% - Should You Buy?

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO - Get Free Report) was up 1.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $76.96 and last traded at $77.0750. Approximately 7,320,773 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 21,113,402 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on CSCO. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Argus upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Erste Group Bank raised Cisco Systems from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $84.14.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $304.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.95. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $71.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $14.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.77 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 27.06%. Cisco Systems's quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. Cisco Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.080-4.140 EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at 1.010-1.030 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Cisco Systems's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.65%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 56,038 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total value of $4,389,456.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 179,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,082,167.40. This trade represents a 23.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 164,584 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.85, for a total value of $12,812,864.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 196,738 shares in the company, valued at $15,316,053.30. This represents a 45.55% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 1,024,627 shares of company stock valued at $79,621,482 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.01% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cisco Systems

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at $3,816,825,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in Cisco Systems by 413.3% in the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 22,393,371 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $1,553,645,000 after buying an additional 18,030,441 shares during the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth about $904,542,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 46.2% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 40,836,858 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $2,833,261,000 after acquiring an additional 12,904,969 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 37.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 46,973,293 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $2,898,722,000 after acquiring an additional 12,775,066 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company's stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

