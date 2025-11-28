Free Trial
Black Friday: Get 5 Weeks of Best-in-Class Tools for Just $5
Lock In the Offer
Claim MarketBeat All Access Sale Promotion

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Up 1.3% - Should You Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
November 28, 2025
Cisco Systems logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Analyst sentiment: Multiple firms recently raised ratings and price targets (Argus to $100, KeyCorp to $87, Piper Sandler to $86), and MarketBeat's consensus is a Moderate Buy with an average target of $84.14.
  • Quarterly results and guidance: Cisco beat expectations with $1.00 EPS vs. $0.98 and $14.88B revenue (up 7.5% YoY), set FY2026 EPS guidance of 4.080–4.140, and announced a $0.41 quarterly dividend (≈2.1% yield).
  • Insider selling vs. institutional buying: Insiders sold roughly 1,024,627 shares (~$79.6M) in the past three months, while institutional investors own about 73.33% of the stock and several large funds materially increased positions.
  • Interested in Cisco Systems? Here are five stocks we like better.

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO - Get Free Report) was up 1.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $76.96 and last traded at $77.0750. Approximately 7,320,773 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 21,113,402 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on CSCO. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Argus upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Erste Group Bank raised Cisco Systems from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $84.14.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CSCO

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $304.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.95. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $71.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $14.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.77 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 27.06%. Cisco Systems's quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. Cisco Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.080-4.140 EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at 1.010-1.030 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Cisco Systems's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.65%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 56,038 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total value of $4,389,456.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 179,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,082,167.40. This trade represents a 23.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 164,584 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.85, for a total value of $12,812,864.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 196,738 shares in the company, valued at $15,316,053.30. This represents a 45.55% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 1,024,627 shares of company stock valued at $79,621,482 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.01% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cisco Systems

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at $3,816,825,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in Cisco Systems by 413.3% in the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 22,393,371 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $1,553,645,000 after buying an additional 18,030,441 shares during the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth about $904,542,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 46.2% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 40,836,858 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $2,833,261,000 after acquiring an additional 12,904,969 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 37.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 46,973,293 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $2,898,722,000 after acquiring an additional 12,775,066 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company's stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Cisco Systems Right Now?

Before you consider Cisco Systems, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Cisco Systems wasn't on the list.

While Cisco Systems currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The 10 Best AI Stocks to Own in 2026 Cover
The 10 Best AI Stocks to Own in 2026

Wondering where to start (or end) with AI stocks? These 10 simple stocks can help investors build long-term wealth as artificial intelligence continues to grow into the future.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

Warner Bros. Sale Rumors Heat Up: What Investors Need to Know
Warner Bros. Sale Rumors Heat Up: What Investors Need to Know
By Leo Miller | November 25, 2025
tc pixel
Forget AI, This Will Be the Next Big Tech Breakthrough
Forget AI, This Will Be the Next Big Tech Breakthrough
From Brownstone Research (Ad)
DoorDash’s Recent Stock Dip Equals 60% Upside
DoorDash’s Recent Stock Dip Equals 60% Upside
By Sam Quirke | November 23, 2025
D-Wave: Time to Buy the Dip? Or is the Fall Just Starting?
D-Wave: Time to Buy the Dip? Or is the Fall Just Starting?
By Nathan Reiff | November 24, 2025
Why Gold Loves Trump as Much as Trump Loves Gold
Why Gold Loves Trump as Much as Trump Loves Gold
By Jordan Chussler | November 26, 2025
tc pixel
Black Friday: Unlock My “Win Either Way” Trade Plan For $1
Black Friday: Unlock My “Win Either Way” Trade Plan For $1
From Timothy Sykes (Ad)
Rocket Lab Just Had Its First Real Crash—The Rebound Could Be Bigger
Rocket Lab Just Had Its First Real Crash—The Rebound Could Be Bigger
By Ryan Hasson | November 22, 2025
5 Stocks to Buy Before Santa Claus Comes to Town
5 Stocks to Buy Before Santa Claus Comes to Town
By Thomas Hughes | November 26, 2025

Recent Videos

5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: December‘s Top Picks With Upside Ahead
5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: December's Top Picks With Upside Ahead
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Trump Fuels Housing Hopes—3 Stocks Wall Street Is Watching
Trump Fuels Housing Hopes—3 Stocks Wall Street Is Watching
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Big Tech Just Reignited the Market: What‘s Moving Now
Big Tech Just Reignited the Market: What's Moving Now
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines