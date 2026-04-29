Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Trading 3.1% Higher - What's Next?

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO - Get Free Report)'s share price traded up 3.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $89.63 and last traded at $89.57. 15,146,040 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 22,468,566 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.86.

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Key Stories Impacting Cisco Systems

Here are the key news stories impacting Cisco Systems this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. CICC Research increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. BNP Paribas Exane increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a "buy" rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. DZ Bank upgraded Cisco Systems to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Cisco Systems from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $89.81.

View Our Latest Report on Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $353.79 billion, a PE ratio of 31.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.98 and a 200 day moving average of $77.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The network equipment provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $15.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.11 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 27.88% and a net margin of 19.22%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. This is an increase from Cisco Systems's previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Cisco Systems's dividend payout ratio is 58.95%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 19,545 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $1,485,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 671,095 shares in the company, valued at $51,003,220. This trade represents a 2.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Oliver Tuszik sold 3,132 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.74, for a total value of $249,745.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 188,613 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $15,040,000.62. This represents a 1.63% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 46,431 shares of company stock worth $3,574,820 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.01% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 74,187 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $4,392,000 after acquiring an additional 24,562 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,156 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 2,474 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,178 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 13,974 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $969,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 118.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 90,650 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $6,289,000 after acquiring an additional 590,650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company's stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.

In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.

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