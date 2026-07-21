Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Trading Up 1.3% on Analyst Upgrade

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO - Get Free Report) shares shot up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Wall Street Zen upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a buy rating. The company traded as high as $113.18 and last traded at $112.18. 16,710,936 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 23,855,158 shares. The stock had previously closed at $110.70.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CSCO. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $95.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Citic Securities upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $90.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, May 15th. BNP Paribas Exane increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $87.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $76.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $123.14.

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Insider Activity

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 21,400 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total value of $2,568,642.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 637,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,469,312.55. The trade was a 3.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 7,127 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.91, for a total value of $854,598.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 140,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,890,162.87. This represents a 4.82% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders sold 47,650 shares of company stock worth $5,668,823. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Cisco Systems this week:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cisco Systems

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Intesa Sanpaolo Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Networth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 276.4% in the 1st quarter. Networth Advisors LLC now owns 335 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Financial Life Planners bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 137.0% during the first quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cisco Systems Stock Up 1.3%

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $117.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.67. The firm has a market cap of $442.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 28.44% and a net margin of 20.14%.The firm had revenue of $15.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Cisco Systems has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.160-1.180 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.270-4.290 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. Cisco Systems's payout ratio is 54.55%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.

In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.

Further Reading

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