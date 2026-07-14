Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average - Should You Sell?

Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN - Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $47.14 and traded as high as $59.38. Citi Trends shares last traded at $59.20, with a volume of 143,090 shares traded.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Craig Hallum reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Citi Trends in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Citi Trends from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Citi Trends from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Citi Trends from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $73.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on CTRN

Citi Trends Stock Up 2.6%

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.14. The company has a market capitalization of $493.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.59 and a beta of 1.83.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.59. Citi Trends had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 1.42%.The business had revenue of $230.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $217.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Citi Trends by 10.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 373,685 shares of the company's stock valued at $11,595,000 after acquiring an additional 34,450 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc. increased its position in Citi Trends by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 241,657 shares of the company's stock worth $10,043,000 after acquiring an additional 9,180 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Citi Trends by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 197,641 shares of the company's stock worth $8,214,000 after acquiring an additional 74,994 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Citi Trends by 239.6% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 182,133 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,569,000 after purchasing an additional 128,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Broad Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Citi Trends during the 4th quarter valued at $6,650,000.

Citi Trends Company Profile

Citi Trends, Inc NASDAQ: CTRN is an off-price retail apparel chain that focuses on value-priced urban fashion apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. Headquartered in Savannah, Georgia, the company offers a broad assortment of merchandise, including denim, sportswear, activewear, and seasonal styles, complemented by footwear, jewelry, cosmetics, and home goods. Through its purchasing model, Citi Trends sources closeouts, overstocks and canceled orders from name-brand vendors, enabling it to offer trending styles at competitive price points.

The company operates more than 500 stores across the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States, with typical store footprints of approximately 11,000 square feet.

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