Citic Securities Issues Positive Forecast for Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Stock Price

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) had its target price raised by research analysts at Citic Securities from $160.00 to $505.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,MarketScreener reports. The firm presently has a "buy" rating on the technology company's stock. Citic Securities' price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.64% from the company's current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wolfe Research lowered Dell Technologies from a "peer perform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a report on Friday. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday. CLSA raised shares of Dell Technologies to an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday. Wall Street Zen raised Dell Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Dell Technologies from an "underweight" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $461.71.

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Read Our Latest Analysis on DELL

Dell Technologies Stock Up 5.6%

DELL traded up $23.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $444.38. 3,951,912 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,433,110. The stock has a market capitalization of $286.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.30. The company's fifty day moving average price is $216.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.50. Dell Technologies has a 52-week low of $106.38 and a 52-week high of $461.00.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $4.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $1.90. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 6.28% and a negative return on equity of 366.90%. The firm had revenue of $43.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 87.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Dell Technologies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 17.900-17.900 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 4.800-4.800 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dell Technologies will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Dell Technologies

In related news, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 510,000 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.83, for a total transaction of $74,883,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider William F. Scannell sold 143,067 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $23,606,055.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 21,779 shares in the company, valued at $3,593,535. This represents a 86.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,071,687 shares of company stock worth $501,560,818. 41.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dell Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DELL. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Rossby Financial LCC boosted its position in Dell Technologies by 968.4% in the 4th quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 203 shares of the technology company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Navalign LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, WealthCollab LLC boosted its position in Dell Technologies by 82.0% during the second quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 76.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dell Technologies News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Dell Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Goldman Sachs raised its price target on Dell to $500 and reiterated a Buy rating, signaling confidence that the company still has room to run after its strong earnings-driven surge.

Goldman Sachs raised its price target on Dell to $500 and reiterated a Buy rating, signaling confidence that the company still has room to run after its strong earnings-driven surge. Positive Sentiment: Bernstein also lifted its target to $500 with an Outperform rating after Dell posted exceptionally strong quarterly results, adding more momentum to the bullish case.

Bernstein also lifted its target to $500 with an Outperform rating after Dell posted exceptionally strong quarterly results, adding more momentum to the bullish case. Positive Sentiment: News that Nvidia’s new PC chip will launch in Dell laptops later this year adds another growth angle, potentially strengthening Dell’s position in AI-enabled PCs as well as servers.

News that Nvidia’s new PC chip will launch in Dell laptops later this year adds another growth angle, potentially strengthening Dell’s position in AI-enabled PCs as well as servers. Positive Sentiment: Dell unveiled a lower-priced XPS 13 laptop aimed at challenging Apple’s MacBook Neo, which could help support consumer demand and broaden its PC lineup. Article Title

Dell unveiled a lower-priced XPS 13 laptop aimed at challenging Apple’s MacBook Neo, which could help support consumer demand and broaden its PC lineup. Neutral Sentiment: Dell being named Redesign’s 2026 North American Data Center Partner of the Year is another positive ecosystem headline, but it is more recognition than a direct financial catalyst. Article Title

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc is a multinational technology company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of information technology products, solutions and services. Its offerings span client computing devices (consumer and commercial laptops and desktops), enterprise infrastructure (servers, storage systems and networking equipment), software and cloud infrastructure, and a variety of professional services such as IT consulting, deployment, managed services and financing solutions. The company serves organizations of all sizes as well as individual consumers, with products and services aimed at enabling digital transformation and modern IT environments.

Founded by Michael Dell in 1984, the company grew from a direct-to-consumer PC business into a diversified IT provider through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

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