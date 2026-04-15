Citigroup Begins Coverage on Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN)

Analysts at Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN - Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a "buy" rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup's price objective suggests a potential upside of 24.38% from the stock's current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on ELAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Elanco Animal Health from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and raised their price target for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $27.90.

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Elanco Animal Health Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of ELAN opened at $24.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Elanco Animal Health has a 12 month low of $8.02 and a 12 month high of $27.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.07.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 7.16% and a negative net margin of 4.92%.The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. The company's revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Elanco Animal Health has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.330-0.36 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 1.000-1.060 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 133.7% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 2,563.5% during the third quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,385 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 50.7% during the fourth quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,759 shares of the company's stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 136.7% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,882 shares of the company's stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.48% of the company's stock.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health Inc is a global leader in animal health dedicated to improving food and companion animal well-being. The company develops, manufactures and markets a range of products, including parasiticides, vaccines, antibiotics and feed additives designed to prevent and treat disease in livestock and pets. Elanco's portfolio spans both food-producing animals—such as cattle, swine, poultry and aquaculture—and companion animals, with offerings that support parasite control, pain management and infectious disease prevention.

Originally founded as the animal health division of Eli Lilly and Company in the mid-20th century, Elanco was spun off into an independent publicly traded company in 2018.

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