Citigroup Cuts Domino's Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ) Price Target to $365.00

Domino's Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ - Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Citigroup from $425.00 to $365.00 in a report released on Tuesday,MarketScreener reports. The firm presently has a "neutral" rating on the restaurant operator's stock. Citigroup's price target indicates a potential upside of 8.25% from the company's previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on DPZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Domino's Pizza from $450.00 to $440.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday. BTIG Research cut their target price on Domino's Pizza from $500.00 to $450.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Domino's Pizza from $480.00 to $435.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $400.00 price objective on Domino's Pizza in a research note on Monday. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a "hold" rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of Domino's Pizza in a research note on Monday. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $426.47.

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Domino's Pizza Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of DPZ stock traded up $1.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $337.17. 129,274 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 935,181. Domino's Pizza has a fifty-two week low of $328.74 and a fifty-two week high of $499.08. The firm has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $379.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $400.40.

Domino's Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $4.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.29 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter. Domino's Pizza had a net margin of 12.18% and a negative return on equity of 15.28%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Domino's Pizza will post 19.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Domino's Pizza

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DPZ. SHP Wealth Management acquired a new position in Domino's Pizza during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Domino's Pizza by 97.1% during the 4th quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 69 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Domino's Pizza during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Domino's Pizza by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 84 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arax Advisory Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Domino's Pizza during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.63% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Domino's Pizza

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Domino's Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc NASDAQ: DPZ is a global pizza delivery and carryout chain founded in 1960 and headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan. The company specializes in a broad range of hand‐crafted pizzas, including hand-tossed, thin crust and specialty offerings, alongside side items such as chicken wings, sandwiches, pasta, desserts and beverages. Domino's has built its brand on convenience and speed, leveraging proprietary ordering platforms and its Domino's Tracker system to provide real-time status updates from order placement through delivery.

Operating predominantly under a franchise model, Domino's has more than 17,000 stores worldwide, with approximately 95% of outlets owned and operated by independent franchisees.

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