Citigroup Cuts Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR) Price Target to $28.00

Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR - Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Citigroup from $29.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a "buy" rating on the stock. Citigroup's price objective points to a potential upside of 45.55% from the stock's previous close.

MIR has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Mirion Technologies from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Melius Research raised Mirion Technologies to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Mirion Technologies from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Mirion Technologies from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Mirion Technologies from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mirion Technologies currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $27.13.

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Mirion Technologies Stock Up 3.1%

Shares of MIR stock traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $19.24. The company had a trading volume of 2,999,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,422,678. The company has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 174.83 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.34. Mirion Technologies has a 12 month low of $15.53 and a 12 month high of $30.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.19.

Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Mirion Technologies had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 3.11%.The business had revenue of $257.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $246.33 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. The business's revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. Mirion Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.480-0.550 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Mirion Technologies will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mirion Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of Mirion Technologies during the third quarter worth $4,182,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Mirion Technologies by 91.1% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 608,834 shares of the company's stock worth $14,161,000 after purchasing an additional 290,232 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Mirion Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,438,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Mirion Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,269,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Mirion Technologies by 76.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 417,790 shares of the company's stock valued at $9,718,000 after purchasing an additional 181,450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.51% of the company's stock.

Mirion Technologies Company Profile

Mirion Technologies Inc NYSE: MIR is a leading global provider of radiation detection, measurement and monitoring solutions. The company's portfolio includes instrumentation, software and service offerings designed to detect, quantify and manage radiation in nuclear power, oil and gas, defense and homeland security, medical imaging and diagnostic applications. Mirion's product suite spans personal and environmental dosimetry, area monitors, digital imaging detectors and turnkey solutions for decommissioning and environmental remediation projects.

Mirion traces its origins to the combination of several established radiation measurement businesses, including the former Canberra nuclear instrumentation division, and has been supported by private equity investors before completing its initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange in 2023.

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