Citigroup Cuts Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) Price Target to $23.00

Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD - Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Citigroup from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "buy" rating on the stock. Citigroup's price target would indicate a potential upside of 82.18% from the company's current price.

SRAD has been the topic of several other reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Sportradar Group in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Sportradar Group from $24.00 to $17.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Sportradar Group from $26.00 to $18.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Sportradar Group from $35.00 to $24.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Sportradar Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $25.24.

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Sportradar Group Trading Up 2.2%

Shares of NASDAQ SRAD traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.63. The stock had a trading volume of 3,936,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,292,967. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Sportradar Group has a 1 year low of $11.66 and a 1 year high of $32.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.34. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.26 and a beta of 1.98.

Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.08). Sportradar Group had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 7.73%.The firm had revenue of $401.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $417.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sportradar Group will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Sportradar Group

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sportradar Group by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 18,746 shares of the company's stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Mindset Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sportradar Group by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mindset Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,992 shares of the company's stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sportradar Group by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 9,658 shares of the company's stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Sportradar Group by 93.1% during the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,286 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Sportradar Group by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. now owns 14,745 shares of the company's stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter.

Sportradar Group News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Sportradar Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Sportradar announced Q1 results showing revenue growth, improved Adjusted EBITDA and strong operating cash flow, and it launched/expanded a $250 million open‑market share repurchase program (management has already repurchased $90M). These items support buyback-driven demand and signal management confidence. Sportradar Q1 results & $250M repurchase

Sportradar announced Q1 results showing revenue growth, improved Adjusted EBITDA and strong operating cash flow, and it launched/expanded a $250 million open‑market share repurchase program (management has already repurchased $90M). These items support buyback-driven demand and signal management confidence. Positive Sentiment: Sportradar named Sameer Deen as COO (effective May 18), a senior industry hire with sports‑betting and commercial experience — a governance/ops pickup investors see as constructive for execution. COO appointment

Sportradar named Sameer Deen as COO (effective May 18), a senior industry hire with sports‑betting and commercial experience — a governance/ops pickup investors see as constructive for execution. Neutral Sentiment: Q1 EPS missed consensus (reported (€0.02)/$0.02 loss vs. $0.06 expected) and revenue came in below estimates, though top‑line growth and margins showed improvement; investors will watch full-call details and guidance execution. Earnings miss

Q1 EPS missed consensus (reported (€0.02)/$0.02 loss vs. $0.06 expected) and revenue came in below estimates, though top‑line growth and margins showed improvement; investors will watch full-call details and guidance execution. Negative Sentiment: Short‑seller reports from Muddy Waters and Callisto allege Sportradar’s partner distribution model facilitated illegal gambling; those reports triggered a >20% share collapse on April 22 and prompted numerous securities‑law firm investigations — a material legal/reputational overhang. Securities fraud investigation / short-seller allegations

Short‑seller reports from Muddy Waters and Callisto allege Sportradar’s partner distribution model facilitated illegal gambling; those reports triggered a >20% share collapse on April 22 and prompted numerous securities‑law firm investigations — a material legal/reputational overhang. Negative Sentiment: Multiple law firms (Pomerantz, BFA, Kessler Topaz, Block & Leviton, Kirby McInerney, etc.) have opened investigations/alerts for affected investors, increasing the chance of litigation and ongoing headline risk. Pomerantz investor alert

Multiple law firms (Pomerantz, BFA, Kessler Topaz, Block & Leviton, Kirby McInerney, etc.) have opened investigations/alerts for affected investors, increasing the chance of litigation and ongoing headline risk. Negative Sentiment: Several sell‑side firms trimmed price targets this morning (Wells Fargo, Truist, Stifel, BTIG, Needham) even while many retained buy/overweight ratings — cuts reduce upside assumptions and may cap near‑term recovery. Analyst price target cuts (Benzinga)

About Sportradar Group

Sportradar Group is a global leader in digital sports data and content, delivering real-time statistics, analytics and sports betting solutions to clients across the gaming, media and sports federation sectors. The company aggregates and processes live data from more than 800,000 sporting events each year, providing feeds for pre-match and in-play odds, visualization tools and managed trading services. Its products also include integrity services, which monitor betting markets for irregularities and help sports organizations safeguard competition outcomes.

Founded in 2001 and headquartered in St.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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