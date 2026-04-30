Citigroup Downgrades Schroders (LON:SDR) to Neutral

Schroders (LON:SDR - Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Citigroup to a "neutral" rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 590 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of GBX 460. Citigroup's price objective would indicate a potential upside of 1.81% from the company's previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on SDR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Schroders in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "hold" rating and set a GBX 420 price target on shares of Schroders in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of GBX 453.33.

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Schroders Price Performance

Shares of LON SDR remained flat at GBX 579.50 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 6,147,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,859,574. The company's 50 day simple moving average is GBX 579.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 473.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.74, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a current ratio of 92.37. Schroders has a 12 month low of GBX 317.20 and a 12 month high of GBX 599.50. The company has a market cap of £9.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.11.

Schroders (LON:SDR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported GBX 36.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Schroders had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 16.44%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Schroders will post 33.7347131 EPS for the current year.

About Schroders

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments. The firm launches and manages equity mutual funds and manages fixed income mutual funds for its clients. It also manages hedge for its clients. The firm invests in the public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets across the globe.

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