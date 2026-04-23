Citigroup Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Stock

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL - Get Free Report) had its price target upped by Citigroup from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "buy" rating on the oilfield services company's stock. Citigroup's target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.08% from the stock's previous close.

HAL has been the topic of several other reports. Zephirin Group raised their target price on shares of Halliburton from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a "sell" rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore raised Halliburton from an "in-line" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a "buy" rating and set a $43.00 price target (up from $36.00) on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen increased their price target on Halliburton from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Halliburton from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Halliburton has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $40.73.

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View Our Latest Stock Analysis on HAL

Halliburton Stock Performance

NYSE:HAL traded up $0.69 on Thursday, hitting $39.80. The company's stock had a trading volume of 9,632,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,732,447. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.68. Halliburton has a one year low of $19.22 and a one year high of $41.18.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The oilfield services company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. Halliburton had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 6.95%.The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Halliburton will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Halliburton

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 171,200 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total transaction of $5,985,152.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,101,243 shares of the company's stock, valued at $38,499,455.28. This trade represents a 13.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 54,348 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total value of $1,900,006.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 344,535 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,044,943.60. This represents a 13.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 415,508 shares of company stock worth $15,291,882 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Halliburton in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT increased its holdings in Halliburton by 196.4% during the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 981 shares of the oilfield services company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Kelleher Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Halliburton in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Halliburton in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, DV Equities LLC purchased a new position in Halliburton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Halliburton News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Halliburton this week:

About Halliburton

Halliburton is one of the world's largest providers of products and services to the energy industry, offering a broad portfolio that supports the lifecycle of oil and gas reservoirs from exploration and drilling through production and abandonment. Founded in 1919 by Erle P. Halliburton as an oil-well cementing company, the firm is headquartered in Houston, Texas and has developed into an integrated oilfield services company serving upstream operators globally.

The company's activities encompass drilling and evaluation, well construction and completion, production enhancement and well intervention.

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