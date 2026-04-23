Citigroup Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Stock

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL - Get Free Report) had its price target upped by Citigroup from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "buy" rating on the oilfield services company's stock. Citigroup's target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.08% from the stock's previous close.
HAL has been the topic of several other reports. Zephirin Group raised their target price on shares of Halliburton from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a "sell" rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore raised Halliburton from an "in-line" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a "buy" rating and set a $43.00 price target (up from $36.00) on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen increased their price target on Halliburton from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Halliburton from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Halliburton has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $40.73.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on HAL
Halliburton Stock Performance
NYSE:HAL traded up $0.69 on Thursday, hitting $39.80. The company's stock had a trading volume of 9,632,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,732,447. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.68. Halliburton has a one year low of $19.22 and a one year high of $41.18.
Halliburton (NYSE:HAL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The oilfield services company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. Halliburton had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 6.95%.The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Halliburton will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Buying and Selling at Halliburton
In related news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 171,200 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total transaction of $5,985,152.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,101,243 shares of the company's stock, valued at $38,499,455.28. This trade represents a 13.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 54,348 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total value of $1,900,006.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 344,535 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,044,943.60. This represents a 13.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 415,508 shares of company stock worth $15,291,882 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company's stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Halliburton in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT increased its holdings in Halliburton by 196.4% during the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 981 shares of the oilfield services company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Kelleher Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Halliburton in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Halliburton in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, DV Equities LLC purchased a new position in Halliburton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Halliburton News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting Halliburton this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Q1 earnings beat — HAL posted Q1 EPS and revenue above Street estimates, with margin expansion and international growth cited as drivers; that beat sparked the initial rally. Halliburton Beats Q1 2026 Earnings
- Positive Sentiment: Multiple analyst upgrades and higher price targets — brokers including TD Cowen, HSBC, Argus, Griffin, Morgan Stanley, JPMorgan, RBC and Stifel raised ratings/targets (examples: TD Cowen to $48, HSBC to $46, Argus to $45), reinforcing upside expectations and supporting the stock. Argus Raises PT to $45 HSBC Raises PT to $46
- Positive Sentiment: Management tone — CEO commentary that U.S. oil is in the “early innings” of a rebound and that a drilling ramp‑up is coming supports expectations for higher activity (North America signs of rebound cited). Rigzone: Halliburton Sees Rebound
- Positive Sentiment: Index/sector spotlight — Halliburton is gaining visibility in Russell 1000 energy re‑weighting and the broader oilfield services sector is attracting positive flow after HAL’s results. Kalkine: Russell 1000 Spotlight
- Neutral Sentiment: Longer‑term market backdrop — industry reports project steady growth for the oilfield services market over 2026–2036, which is supportive for HAL but is a structural, not immediate, catalyst. Oilfield Services Market Forecast
- Negative Sentiment: Conflict‑related costs — management flagged an estimated Q2 earnings headwind of ~$0.07–$0.09/share related to the Iran conflict and higher operating costs, a near‑term drag on upside. Seeking Alpha: Q2 Conflict Impact
- Negative Sentiment: Selective caution from some analysts — a few firms kept cautious ratings or lower targets (Barclays equal‑weight, Zephirin sell with a $31 PT) and at least one note warned of rising uncertainty after the stock rally; these views limit unanimous bullish conviction. Zephirin Keeps Sell Barclays/Broker Notes
About Halliburton
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Halliburton is one of the world's largest providers of products and services to the energy industry, offering a broad portfolio that supports the lifecycle of oil and gas reservoirs from exploration and drilling through production and abandonment. Founded in 1919 by Erle P. Halliburton as an oil-well cementing company, the firm is headquartered in Houston, Texas and has developed into an integrated oilfield services company serving upstream operators globally.
The company's activities encompass drilling and evaluation, well construction and completion, production enhancement and well intervention.
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