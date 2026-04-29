Citigroup Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Stock

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS - Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Citigroup from $118.00 to $127.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "buy" rating on the transportation company's stock. Citigroup's price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.02% from the company's previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Stephens boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $88.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $113.45.

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United Parcel Service Price Performance

UPS traded up $1.88 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $105.82. 3,135,907 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,231,129. The business's 50 day moving average price is $103.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $89.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.12. United Parcel Service has a 1 year low of $82.00 and a 1 year high of $122.41.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $21.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $21.05 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 38.30% and a net margin of 6.28%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Parcel Service

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UPS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth $902,446,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 72.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,818,314 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $1,370,639,000 after acquiring an additional 5,826,824 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 175.7% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,200,135 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $515,801,000 after acquiring an additional 3,314,166 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 507.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,244,234 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $321,796,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at $181,951,000. 60.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Parcel Service News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting United Parcel Service this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 adjusted results and revenue topped some street estimates and management reiterated full‑year sales guidance, suggesting the restructuring is stabilizing results. Read More.

Q1 adjusted results and revenue topped some street estimates and management reiterated full‑year sales guidance, suggesting the restructuring is stabilizing results. Read More. Positive Sentiment: An analyst boost: Susquehanna lifted its UPS price target to $118, signaling perceived upside from here despite a "neutral" rating. Read More.

An analyst boost: Susquehanna lifted its UPS price target to $118, signaling perceived upside from here despite a "neutral" rating. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Market commentary highlights institutional buying and a high dividend yield (~6%) as a potential support for the stock during the turnaround narrative. Read More.

Market commentary highlights institutional buying and a high dividend yield (~6%) as a potential support for the stock during the turnaround narrative. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: UPS flagged ~$5 billion in tariff refunds that will flow back to customers when received — a balance‑sheet/flow item that could pressure reported revenue timing but is largely a pass‑through. Read More.

UPS flagged ~$5 billion in tariff refunds that will flow back to customers when received — a balance‑sheet/flow item that could pressure reported revenue timing but is largely a pass‑through. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Management held full‑year outlook steady; that removes downside from guidance cuts but also disappointed investors who wanted more aggressive upside guidance. Read More.

Management held full‑year outlook steady; that removes downside from guidance cuts but also disappointed investors who wanted more aggressive upside guidance. Read More. Negative Sentiment: UPS announced it will close 27 additional parcel facilities in 2026 (51 total closures this year) as part of network downsizing — a signal of structural volume pressure and short‑term disruption risk. Read More.

UPS announced it will close 27 additional parcel facilities in 2026 (51 total closures this year) as part of network downsizing — a signal of structural volume pressure and short‑term disruption risk. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Despite beats, Q1 profit and revenue were down year‑over‑year and US package volumes remain weak — the decline in underlying demand and cautious tone sent shares lower after the print. Read More.

Despite beats, Q1 profit and revenue were down year‑over‑year and US package volumes remain weak — the decline in underlying demand and cautious tone sent shares lower after the print. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Management warned fuel cost volatility (linked to Iran war) could hurt demand and that fuel surcharges lift revenue but not profit, creating macro risk to margin recovery. Read More.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service NYSE: UPS is a global package delivery and supply chain management company that provides a broad range of transportation, logistics and e-commerce services. Its core business centers on small-package delivery and last-mile distribution for business and individual customers, supported by a network of ground transportation, air cargo operations (UPS Airlines) and sorting facilities. In addition to parcel delivery, UPS offers freight transportation, contract logistics, warehousing, customs brokerage and reverse-logistics solutions designed to support domestic and international commerce.

The company traces its roots to 1907 when it began as a small messenger service in the United States and later evolved into the United Parcel Service.

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