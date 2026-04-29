Citigroup FY2026 EPS Estimate Increased by Erste Group Bank

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C - Free Report) - Investment analysts at Erste Group Bank lifted their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for Citigroup in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 27th. Erste Group Bank analyst H. Engel now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $10.82 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $10.33. The consensus estimate for Citigroup's current full-year earnings is $10.62 per share. Erste Group Bank also issued estimates for Citigroup's FY2027 earnings at $12.45 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Citigroup from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Citigroup from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. TD Cowen restated a "hold" rating on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Citigroup from $134.00 to $131.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $141.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $135.94.

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Read Our Latest Research Report on C

Citigroup Stock Performance

Shares of C opened at $128.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $220.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.11. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $116.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Citigroup has a 1 year low of $66.72 and a 1 year high of $135.29.

Citigroup (NYSE:C - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $24.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.96 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 9.35%.The business's revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 4th. Citigroup's payout ratio is presently 29.74%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 43,173 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.09, for a total transaction of $4,796,088.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 45,835 shares in the company, valued at $5,091,810.15. The trade was a 48.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Skyler sold 25,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.41, for a total value of $3,285,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 182,022 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $23,919,511.02. The trade was a 12.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 92,318 shares of company stock valued at $10,764,814. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Citigroup

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 87.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 257 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Citigroup News

Here are the key news stories impacting Citigroup this week:

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc is a global financial services company headquartered in New York City with roots tracing back to the City Bank of New York, founded in 1812. The modern Citigroup was created through the 1998 merger of Citicorp and Travelers Group and has since operated as a diversified bank holding company that provides a broad range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments and institutions worldwide.

Citi's principal businesses include retail and commercial banking, credit card and consumer lending products, wealth management and private banking, and a full suite of institutional services.

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