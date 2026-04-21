Citigroup Has Lowered Expectations for Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Price

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT - Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $635.00 to $600.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a "buy" rating on the software giant's stock. Citigroup's price objective would suggest a potential upside of 43.52% from the stock's previous close.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Evercore dropped their price target on Microsoft from $640.00 to $580.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Benchmark started coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a "buy" rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $450.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $576.66.

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Microsoft Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of MSFT opened at $418.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Microsoft has a 1-year low of $355.67 and a 1-year high of $555.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $391.95 and a 200 day moving average of $452.88.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The software giant reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.86 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $81.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.28 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 39.04% and a return on equity of 32.34%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Microsoft will post 16.54 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 12,321 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.52, for a total value of $5,045,695.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 137,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,486,322.16. The trade was a 8.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Stanton purchased 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $397.35 per share, with a total value of $1,986,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 83,905 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $33,339,651.75. The trade was a 6.34% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. IRON Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. IRON Financial LLC now owns 6,510 shares of the software giant's stock worth $3,372,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the period. PMG Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at $828,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 70,175 shares of the software giant's stock worth $36,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 14.0% during the third quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC now owns 18,340 shares of the software giant's stock worth $9,499,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247 shares during the period. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. raised its position in Microsoft by 1.0% during the third quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 949,901 shares of the software giant's stock worth $493,860,000 after acquiring an additional 9,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.13% of the company's stock.

More Microsoft News

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Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation is a global technology company headquartered in Redmond, Washington. Founded in 1975 by Bill Gates and Paul Allen, Microsoft develops, licenses and supports a broad range of software products, services and devices for consumers, enterprises and governments worldwide. Its operations span personal computing, productivity software, cloud infrastructure, enterprise applications, developer tools and gaming.

Microsoft's product portfolio includes the Windows operating system and the Microsoft 365 suite of productivity and collaboration tools (Office apps, Outlook, Teams).

Further Reading

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