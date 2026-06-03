HIVE Earnings Highlight AI Ambitions Beyond Bitcoin Mining

HIVE Digital Technologies NASDAQ: HIVE gave investors a report that, at first glance, supports its bitcoin mining to high-performance computing (HPC) pivot. For its full fiscal year 2026, the company generated revenue of $297.80 million, up 158% year over year. The gain was mostly due to an increase in Bitcoin mining hashrate and the first full year of contributions from its massive Paraguay expansion.

HIVE Digital Technologies Today HIVE HIVE Digital Technologies $4.40 -0.14 (-2.97%) 52-Week Range $1.60 ▼ $7.84 Price Target $6.31 Add to Watchlist

HIVE is not profitable yet, so revenue is the main story. But it wasn’t the only highlight in the report. The company’s gross operating margin expanded from 22% to 36%, and adjusted EBITDA reached $72.90 million.

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At first glance, investors were encouraged. HIVE was up 2.5% in early trading the morning after the report.

However, the earnings report also comes at a time when Bitcoin (BTC) is in a slump. In fact, in early June, the price of BTC dipped below $70,000. That’s well below the highs of late 2024.

More importantly, it’s uncomfortably close to what analysts estimate is the average breakeven cost for publicly listed Bitcoin miners.

The Bitcoin Problem Hasn't Gone Away

Any analysis of HIVE’s earnings report and future prospects has to include the impact of Bitcoin pricing. The company’s full-year 2026 financials were helped by a mostly friendly BTC price. For the full fiscal year, the average price of Bitcoin was $98,040.

However, in Q4, the BTC price slid into the mid-$70s, and it showed up in the quarterly numbers. HIVE’s adjusted EBITDA swung to negative $9 million, gross operating margin dropped to 24%, and Bitcoin mining revenue dropped 23.9% from the prior quarter.

To be clear, this isn’t a problem isolated to HIVE. The April 2024 halving cut block rewards in half, and the global network hashrate has continued to expand regardless, meaning every Bitcoin miner is competing for a shrinking pool of newly issued coins.

Data from CoinShares indicates the average cost to mine one Bitcoin among listed miners reached roughly $80,000 in late 2025. With Bitcoin currently hovering below $75,000 at the time of writing, the margin for error has essentially evaporated.

HIVE isn’t ignoring the issue. The company is working to diversify away from pure mining dependence. But the pace and scale of that pivot is where investors need to focus their scrutiny.

HIVE's AI Infrastructure Strategy Takes Center Stage

The centerpiece of HIVE's growth story is its BUZZ High Performance Computing division and a stated pathway to $660 million in annualized recurring revenue (ARR) by year-end 2028. That would represent more than double the $297.8 million in total revenue the company just reported for its best year ever.

The plan rests heavily on a 320-megawatt AI "Gigafactory" announced in May 2026 in the Greater Toronto Area. This has been described as the largest planned AI infrastructure project under private ownership in Canada. At full build-out, the facility is designed to host more than 100,000 NVIDIA GPUs, and at peer-comparable Tier-III colocation pricing, the company estimates it would generate roughly $360 million in ARR on its own.

Add in the company’s GPU cloud business—which HIVE plans to scale from around 5,500 GPUs today to 11,000 by year-end 2026, targeting $140 million in AI Cloud ARR—and the math to $660 million starts to take shape.

Will $660 Million in ARR Translate Into Profits?

But the larger question is, does $660 million in ARR mean HIVE will be profitable?

Not necessarily. The company already posted a GAAP net loss of $148.4 million in fiscal 2026—a year in which it grew revenue by 158%. Management correctly notes that approximately $221 million of that loss was non-cash, largely from depreciation on its rapidly expanding asset base. Strip those out, and the underlying cash generation looks healthier.

Plus, the GTA site alone carries a projected construction cost of CAD $3.5 billion, to be built out through 2027, a significant capital expenditure. G&A costs have already nearly doubled year over year as HIVE staffs up its operations. The path to $660 million in ARR is paved with significant capital requirements, and investors should not assume that revenue scale alone closes the profitability gap without seeing how the financing structure evolves.

That said, the earnings report showed that HIVE can win good-quality contracts. Its first NVIDIA NASDAQ: NVDA B200 GPU cluster, deployed at Bell Canada's Tier-III facility in Manitoba, went live at $2.90 per GPU-hour. That was 32% above the initial planning rate of $2.20. That pricing discipline, if repeatable, can have a meaningful impact on the company’s unit economics.

The Competition Shows What "Going All-In" Looks Like

HIVE is not operating in a vacuum. The broader Bitcoin mining sector has shifted decisively toward AI infrastructure, and some of HIVE's competitors are moving faster and with more institutional firepower.

IREN Limited NYSE: IREN is the most instructive comparison. Three years ago, it was a mid-tier Bitcoin miner; today, it has a $3.4 billion, five-year AI cloud contract with NVIDIA, a partnership with Microsoft Corp. NASDAQ: MSFT, and is targeting 480 megawatts of AI cloud capacity and 150,000 GPUs by the end of 2026. And the company’s doing all of that while actively winding down its Bitcoin mining business.

HIVE, by contrast, is running what it calls a "dual-engine" model. That is, it’s keeping its Bitcoin mining operations intact as a cash-flow generator while building out the AI side. There are real arguments for this approach: Bitcoin mining can return capital in one to three years and provides operating cash that funds the AI buildout without full dependence on external financing.

But the dual-engine model also means HIVE's story is harder to tell at a moment when investors are rewarding pure-play AI infrastructure narratives. As long as Bitcoin remains a meaningful portion of HIVE's revenue mix, its valuation will carry crypto-market volatility as a permanent feature.

Technical Momentum Meets Fundamental Uncertainty

The HIVE Digital Technologies analyst forecasts on MarketBeat give HIVE a consensus price target of $6.31. That’s an impressive 40% upside as of June 3 prices. However, that comes from just nine analysts and appears to be overweighted by a single $10 price target from Canaccord Genuity Group.

As for getting involved with HIVE, the chart structure has genuinely improved. The trend has reversed, momentum is strong, and the SMA has turned. But the stock is extended in the short term, and it's walking into overhead resistance from the November selloff. Earnings today—happening right at this technically charged level—make this a high-conviction moment in either direction.

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