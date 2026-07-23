Citigroup Has Lowered Expectations for Wickes Group (LON:WIX) Stock Price

Wickes Group (LON:WIX - Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Citigroup from GBX 227 to GBX 210 in a research note issued on Thursday,Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a "neutral" rating on the stock. Citigroup's price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.66% from the stock's current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a "buy" rating and set a GBX 265 price objective on shares of Wickes Group in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Wickes Group from GBX 265 to GBX 260 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 278 price objective on shares of Wickes Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Shore Capital Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 280 target price on shares of Wickes Group in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of GBX 248.

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Wickes Group Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of LON:WIX opened at GBX 191.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 551.57, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Wickes Group has a 1 year low of GBX 169.20 and a 1 year high of GBX 255. The company has a market capitalization of £421.11 million, a P/E ratio of 11.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.85. The business's 50 day simple moving average is GBX 181.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 208.55.

About Wickes Group

Wickes is one of the UK's best known home improvement retailers. Having opened our first store in 1972 we now have 228 stores across the UK, employing 7,400 colleagues and offering products ranging from kitchens and bathrooms, to paint, tools and timber. Wickes is a successful, growing, cash generative and profitable business, operating in the large and growing £27 billion UK Home Improvement market. Over the past few years Wickes has consistently outperformed the market, growing share and delivering a CAGR growth rate double that of the market. At Wickes, we have a clear purpose, which is to ‘help the nation feel house proud', and we do this by focusing on our three customer segments - Local Trade, Do-it-for-me and DIY retail.

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