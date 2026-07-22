Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.67

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C - Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.67 per share on Friday, August 28th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 3rd. This is a 11.7% increase from Citigroup's previous quarterly dividend of $0.60.

Citigroup has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.0%annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Citigroup has a dividend payout ratio of 25.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Citigroup to earn $12.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.6%.

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Citigroup Stock Performance

NYSE C opened at $132.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.11. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $134.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.56. Citigroup has a 1 year low of $87.94 and a 1 year high of $147.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Citigroup (NYSE:C - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The company reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $24.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.74 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 10.15%. Citigroup's revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Citigroup will post 11.22 EPS for the current year.

Trending Headlines about Citigroup

Here are the key news stories impacting Citigroup this week:

Positive Sentiment: Citigroup declared a quarterly common stock dividend of $0.67 per share, up 11.7% from $0.60, highlighting strong capital returns and management confidence. Article Title

Citigroup declared a quarterly common stock dividend of $0.67 per share, up 11.7% from $0.60, highlighting strong capital returns and management confidence. Positive Sentiment: Recent Q2 earnings showed net income up 45% and revenue at a decade high of $24.8 billion, reinforcing the bank’s improving fundamentals. Article Title

Recent Q2 earnings showed net income up 45% and revenue at a decade high of $24.8 billion, reinforcing the bank’s improving fundamentals. Neutral Sentiment: Citi was highlighted as a Zacks Bull of the Day, citing strong Q2 results, rising earnings estimates and attractive valuation. Article Title

Citi was highlighted as a Zacks Bull of the Day, citing strong Q2 results, rising earnings estimates and attractive valuation. Neutral Sentiment: Citigroup’s strong position in debt underwriting was reinforced by a reported role leading a $1.5 billion leveraged loan for Veritas Capital’s BGIS acquisition. Article Title

Citigroup’s strong position in debt underwriting was reinforced by a reported role leading a $1.5 billion leveraged loan for Veritas Capital’s BGIS acquisition. Negative Sentiment: A market note said Citigroup remains the only major U.S. bank below its 50-day moving average, suggesting some technical weakness versus peers. Article Title

A market note said Citigroup remains the only major U.S. bank below its 50-day moving average, suggesting some technical weakness versus peers. Negative Sentiment: Citi also warned that the unwind in U.S. stock positioning may not be over, which could reflect a more cautious broader market backdrop. Article Title

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc is a global financial services company headquartered in New York City with roots tracing back to the City Bank of New York, founded in 1812. The modern Citigroup was created through the 1998 merger of Citicorp and Travelers Group and has since operated as a diversified bank holding company that provides a broad range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments and institutions worldwide.

Citi's principal businesses include retail and commercial banking, credit card and consumer lending products, wealth management and private banking, and a full suite of institutional services.

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