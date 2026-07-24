Citigroup Increases Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) Price Target to $279.00

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON - Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Citigroup from $260.00 to $279.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a "buy" rating on the conglomerate's stock. Citigroup's price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.12% from the company's current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on HON. Zacks Research lowered shares of Honeywell International from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Honeywell International from $258.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $250.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $259.54.

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Honeywell International Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of HON stock traded down $3.92 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $242.35. 1,741,610 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,284,510. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17, a PEG ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.90. Honeywell International has a 1-year low of $196.59 and a 1-year high of $261.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $225.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.50.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $9.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 42.29% and a net margin of 11.37%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. Honeywell International has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.050-2.200 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 2.280-2.430 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International will post 8.2 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Honeywell International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vaquero Private Wealth Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the second quarter worth approximately $172,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Larry Mathis Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $313,000. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Honeywell International by 160.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,085 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $6,071,000 after purchasing an additional 16,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth $285,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Honeywell International

Here are the key news stories impacting Honeywell International this week:

Positive Sentiment: Royal Bank of Canada raised its price target on Honeywell International to $298 from $272 and reiterated an outperform rating, signaling more upside potential after the company’s recent results. Benzinga

Royal Bank of Canada raised its price target on Honeywell International to $298 from $272 and reiterated an rating, signaling more upside potential after the company’s recent results. Positive Sentiment: Honeywell’s Q2 earnings beat expectations, with EPS of $1.95 topping estimates and revenue also coming in ahead of forecasts, supported by stronger orders, organic sales growth, and margin expansion. Business Wire

Honeywell’s Q2 earnings beat expectations, with EPS of $1.95 topping estimates and revenue also coming in ahead of forecasts, supported by stronger orders, organic sales growth, and margin expansion. Positive Sentiment: Management used the earnings call to highlight improving growth trends, a larger backlog, and its push to simplify the portfolio and become a more focused automation company, which could support longer-term earnings quality. Zacks

Management used the earnings call to highlight improving growth trends, a larger backlog, and its push to simplify the portfolio and become a more focused automation company, which could support longer-term earnings quality. Positive Sentiment: Honeywell declared a quarterly dividend of CAD 0.70 per share, reinforcing its shareholder-return profile. Yahoo Finance

Honeywell declared a quarterly dividend of CAD 0.70 per share, reinforcing its shareholder-return profile. Neutral Sentiment: Honeywell Aerospace said it plans to expand following the June spin-off, but this is more of a long-term strategic update than an immediate stock driver. Shephard Media

Honeywell Aerospace said it plans to expand following the June spin-off, but this is more of a long-term strategic update than an immediate stock driver. Negative Sentiment: Despite the strong Q2 print, Honeywell’s updated third- and fourth-quarter guidance came in below consensus, which may temper enthusiasm about the pace of growth ahead. Business Wire

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc is a diversified, publicly traded multinational conglomerate NASDAQ: HON that designs and manufactures a wide range of commercial and consumer products, engineering services and aerospace systems. The company operates through major business platforms that historically include Aerospace; Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. Its portfolio spans avionics and propulsion systems, building controls and HVAC equipment, process technologies and advanced materials, industrial automation software, and personal protective equipment and scanning solutions.

Honeywell's aerospace business supplies aircraft manufacturers and operators with engines and auxiliary power units, avionics, flight safety systems and aftermarket services.

Further Reading

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