Citigroup Increases Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Price Target to $165.00

Prologis (NYSE:PLD - Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Citigroup from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,MarketScreener reports. The firm presently has a "buy" rating on the real estate investment trust's stock. Citigroup's target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.90% from the company's current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $157.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a research report on Friday. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Prologis from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Prologis from $142.00 to $139.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $139.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $145.55.

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Prologis Stock Performance

NYSE:PLD opened at $144.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $135.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.44, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business's 50-day moving average price is $136.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.14. Prologis has a twelve month low of $98.77 and a twelve month high of $145.44.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.24. Prologis had a net margin of 41.54% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. Prologis's revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Prologis has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.070-6.230 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Prologis will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Prologis

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Prologis during the 1st quarter valued at $6,265,000. First American Bank raised its stake in Prologis by 1.5% in the first quarter. First American Bank now owns 39,414 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $5,210,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in Prologis by 1.3% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 57,487 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $7,599,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the period. Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in Prologis during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Brian Low Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Brian Low Financial Group LLC now owns 15,824 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $2,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Prologis

Here are the key news stories impacting Prologis this week:

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in logistics and distribution facilities. The company focuses on acquiring, developing, and managing high-quality industrial real estate assets that support supply chain infrastructure for third-party logistics providers, e-commerce businesses, retailers and manufacturers. Its portfolio primarily consists of warehouse and distribution centers designed to optimize goods movement and storage near key transportation hubs.

With a global presence, Prologis serves customers across the Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific.

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