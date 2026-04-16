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Citigroup Issues Pessimistic Forecast for St. James's Place (LON:STJ) Stock Price

Written by MarketBeat
April 16, 2026
St. James's Place logo with Financial Services background
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Key Points

  • Citigroup cut its price target for St. James's Place to GBX 1,810 (from GBX 1,870) but kept a "buy" rating, implying roughly a 39.6% upside from the recent share price (~GBX 1,296.5).
  • Analyst consensus is a "Moderate Buy" (five Buy, two Hold) with an average target of GBX 1,505, though estimates vary widely—JPMorgan at GBX 625 versus several brokers near or above GBX 1,700—showing significant disagreement on the stock's outlook.
  • Fundamentals: market cap £6.66bn, P/E ~13.1 and last-quarter EPS GBX 99.90, giving valuation context to the mixed analyst targets.
  • Interested in St. James's Place? Here are five stocks we like better.

St. James's Place (LON:STJ - Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Citigroup from GBX 1,870 to GBX 1,810 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has a "buy" rating on the stock. Citigroup's target price would indicate a potential upside of 39.61% from the company's current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on St. James's Place from GBX 1,800 to GBX 1,700 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on St. James's Place from GBX 1,350 to GBX 1,375 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. UBS Group reissued a "neutral" rating and set a GBX 1,475 price objective on shares of St. James's Place in a report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on St. James's Place from GBX 725 to GBX 625 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of GBX 1,505.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on STJ

St. James's Place Price Performance

Shares of LON:STJ opened at GBX 1,296.50 on Thursday. The company's fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,281.06 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,341.63. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.04. St. James's Place has a one year low of GBX 881.60 and a one year high of GBX 1,575.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.73, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.85.

St. James's Place (LON:STJ - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported GBX 99.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. St. James's Place had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 37.33%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that St. James's Place will post 67.9947461 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

St. James's Place Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

We plan, grow and protect the financial futures of over one million clients across the UK by providing holistic advice-led wealth management, delivered exclusively by the Partnership, our group of more than 4,900 highly skilled advisers. We offer an integrated client proposition, through which we provide financial advice, investment product wrappers such as pensions, investment bonds and ISAs, and offer our own range of investment funds and portfolios.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for St. James's Place (LON:STJ)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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