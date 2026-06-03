Citigroup Issues Positive Forecast for Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Stock Price

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW - Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Citigroup from $210.00 to $340.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "buy" rating on the network technology company's stock. Citigroup's price target indicates a potential upside of 21.24% from the stock's current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $224.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $315.00 price objective (up from $220.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-eight have given a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $301.87.

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Palo Alto Networks Trading Down 5.6%

Shares of PANW traded down $16.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $280.43. The company's stock had a trading volume of 14,572,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,687,972. The company's 50-day moving average is $195.20 and its 200-day moving average is $184.31. Palo Alto Networks has a 52-week low of $139.57 and a 52-week high of $302.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.93, a PEG ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 0.94.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The network technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The company's revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Palo Alto Networks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.770-3.790 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.960-0.980 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Dipak Golechha sold 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.42, for a total value of $802,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 150,250 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $24,103,105. This trade represents a 3.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John P. Key sold 1,572 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.32, for a total transaction of $272,459.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,466,400. This represents a 7.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 94,760 shares of company stock valued at $21,660,063 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Nebraska Trust Co purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter worth approximately $534,000. Foguth Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter worth approximately $168,000. Financial Solutions Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter worth approximately $296,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 4.8% in the first quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 2,188 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Fin Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 11.2% in the first quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 2,536 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.82% of the company's stock.

Palo Alto Networks News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Palo Alto Networks this week:

Positive Sentiment: PANW reported fiscal Q3 EPS of $0.85 versus estimates of $0.79-$0.81, and revenue of $3.0 billion versus about $2.94 billion expected, with sales up 31.1% year over year. Article Title

PANW reported fiscal Q3 EPS of $0.85 versus estimates of $0.79-$0.81, and revenue of $3.0 billion versus about $2.94 billion expected, with sales up 31.1% year over year. Positive Sentiment: The company raised FY2026 and Q4 guidance above Wall Street forecasts, signaling strong demand and improved profitability expectations ahead. Article Title

The company raised FY2026 and Q4 guidance above Wall Street forecasts, signaling strong demand and improved profitability expectations ahead. Positive Sentiment: Management said AI-related security demand is accelerating customer interest, with CEO Nikesh Arora citing a surge in meeting requests as enterprises prepare for new AI risks. Article Title

Management said AI-related security demand is accelerating customer interest, with CEO Nikesh Arora citing a surge in meeting requests as enterprises prepare for new AI risks. Positive Sentiment: Multiple analysts raised price targets sharply after the earnings report, including Wedbush, BNP Paribas Exane, Mizuho, Stifel, Berenberg, Truist, Morgan Stanley, and others, reinforcing a bullish long-term view. Article Title

Multiple analysts raised price targets sharply after the earnings report, including Wedbush, BNP Paribas Exane, Mizuho, Stifel, Berenberg, Truist, Morgan Stanley, and others, reinforcing a bullish long-term view. Neutral Sentiment: The company also completed its acquisition of Portkey, an AI gateway provider, which could help its AI-security platform but has not yet shown a clear near-term financial impact. Article Title

The company also completed its acquisition of Portkey, an AI gateway provider, which could help its AI-security platform but has not yet shown a clear near-term financial impact. Negative Sentiment: Some coverage noted that the stock slipped despite the beat, suggesting investors may be wary of acquisition-led growth and broader market pressure after a large rally. Article Title

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks NASDAQ: PANW is a cybersecurity company founded in 2005 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California. The firm develops a broad suite of security products and services designed to prevent successful cyberattacks and protect enterprise networks, clouds, and endpoints. Built around a platform strategy, its offerings target threat prevention, detection, response and governance across hybrid and multi-cloud environments.

The company's product portfolio includes next‑generation firewalls as a core on‑premises capability, alongside cloud‑delivered security services and software for securing public and private clouds.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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