Citigroup Lowers Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI) Price Target to $98.00

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI - Get Free Report) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Citigroup from $106.00 to $98.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "buy" rating on the real estate investment trust's stock. Citigroup's price objective suggests a potential upside of 30.57% from the company's previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CCI. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Raymond James Financial upped their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on Crown Castle from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Crown Castle in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $95.92.

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Crown Castle Stock Performance

CCI stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $75.06. 1,833,995 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,660,849. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.95. Crown Castle has a 52-week low of $73.75 and a 52-week high of $113.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $84.61 and a 200-day moving average of $85.82.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.41 million. Crown Castle had a negative return on equity of 63.77% and a net margin of 20.71%.The company's revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Crown Castle will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crown Castle

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tema ETFs LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 16.3% in the second quarter. Tema ETFs LLC now owns 9,191 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Crown Castle by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 234,452 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $17,755,000 after purchasing an additional 13,205 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in Crown Castle by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,133 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Crown Castle by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,856 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 124,231 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $9,408,000 after buying an additional 5,630 shares during the period. 90.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Stories Impacting Crown Castle

Here are the key news stories impacting Crown Castle this week:

Positive Sentiment: Crown Castle reported Q2 results that beat expectations on key profit measures, including FFO/AFFO, helped by lower interest expense. The company also raised its full-year 2026 outlook, which signals improving earnings visibility. Crown Castle Q2 AFFO Beats Estimates on Lower Interest Expense

Crown Castle reported Q2 results that beat expectations on key profit measures, including FFO/AFFO, helped by lower interest expense. The company also raised its full-year 2026 outlook, which signals improving earnings visibility. Positive Sentiment: Several analysts kept bullish or constructive ratings despite lower targets, including Citizens JMP (“market outperform”), TD Cowen (“buy”), and RBC (“outperform”), suggesting the market still sees upside from current levels. Analyst updates on Crown Castle

Several analysts kept bullish or constructive ratings despite lower targets, including Citizens JMP (“market outperform”), TD Cowen (“buy”), and RBC (“outperform”), suggesting the market still sees upside from current levels. Neutral Sentiment: The company is in the middle of a strategic reshaping, with asset sales, debt repayment, and land investments affecting the outlook. That may create near-term uncertainty, but it also supports a more focused capital structure and business mix. Crown Castle Inc (CCI) Q2 2026 Earnings Call Highlights

The company is in the middle of a strategic reshaping, with asset sales, debt repayment, and land investments affecting the outlook. That may create near-term uncertainty, but it also supports a more focused capital structure and business mix. Negative Sentiment: Some analysts lowered price targets, including JPMorgan and TD Cowen, reflecting more cautious valuation assumptions even after the earnings beat. That may limit near-term enthusiasm for the stock. Analyst price target cuts for Crown Castle

Crown Castle Company Profile

Crown Castle is a U.S.-focused communications infrastructure company organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, operates and leases shared wireless infrastructure. Its primary business consists of providing tower-based site leases, small cell networks and fiber solutions that support mobile voice and data transmission for wireless carriers, cable companies and other enterprise customers. The company's assets are positioned to enable network coverage and capacity, including the densification projects associated with 4G LTE and 5G deployments.

Its product and service offerings include ground-based tower sites that host multiple wireless operators, distributed small cell nodes and associated fiber backhaul used to connect sites into carrier networks, and site development and maintenance services.

Further Reading

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