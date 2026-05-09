Citigroup Lowers Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Price Target to $48.00

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS - Get Free Report) had its price target cut by Citigroup from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Fidelity reports. Citigroup's target price points to a potential upside of 10.33% from the company's previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "hold" rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $81.00 to $67.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Compass Point reduced their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $90.00 to $81.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Raymond James Financial lowered their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $82.00 to $60.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $83.00 to $73.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $65.10.

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Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FIS opened at $43.51 on Friday. Fidelity National Information Services has a fifty-two week low of $43.28 and a fifty-two week high of $82.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.49 billion, a PE ratio of 59.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.82.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 21.21% and a net margin of 3.58%.Fidelity National Information Services's revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. Fidelity National Information Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.220-6.320 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.450-1.490 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fidelity National Information Services

In other news, CEO Stephanie Ferris purchased 19,846 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $50.39 per share, with a total value of $1,000,039.94. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 281,458 shares in the company, valued at $14,182,668.62. This represents a 7.59% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Fidelity National Information Services

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 49,113,297 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $3,264,070,000 after purchasing an additional 6,008,090 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 28,129,710 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $1,869,507,000 after purchasing an additional 172,356 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,196,718 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $744,134,000 after buying an additional 514,490 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 5.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,515,321 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $561,500,000 after buying an additional 448,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter valued at $495,956,000. Institutional investors own 96.23% of the company's stock.

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About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services NYSE: FIS is a global provider of financial technology solutions and services for banks, capital markets firms, merchants and corporations. The company develops and delivers software, processing, and outsourcing services that support core banking, payments and merchant acquiring, wealth and retirement platforms, risk and compliance, and trading and capital markets operations. Its offerings include cloud-based and on-premises core banking systems, card processing and gateway services, e-commerce and point-of-sale payment solutions, and a range of back-office and advisory services designed to automate and modernize financial operations.

FIS serves a broad international client base across North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Asia-Pacific region through a combination of direct clients and partner channels.

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