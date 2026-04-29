Citigroup Lowers Xylem (NYSE:XYL) Price Target to $168.00

Xylem (NYSE:XYL - Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Citigroup from $174.00 to $168.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "buy" rating on the industrial products company's stock. Citigroup's price target would indicate a potential upside of 46.82% from the stock's previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on XYL. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Xylem from $160.00 to $158.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Xylem from $176.00 to $162.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Xylem from $163.00 to $159.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "hold" rating and set a $130.00 target price (down from $140.00) on shares of Xylem in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $158.00 price objective on shares of Xylem in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $152.77.

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Xylem Stock Down 3.0%

Shares of NYSE:XYL traded down $3.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $114.42. 1,050,075 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,021,930. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $123.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.12. The company has a market cap of $27.82 billion, a PE ratio of 29.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.18. Xylem has a 12 month low of $114.39 and a 12 month high of $154.27.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 11.11%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. Xylem has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.350-5.600 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xylem will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xylem announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 25th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to purchase up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XYL. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Xylem by 14.4% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 30,955 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $3,645,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Xylem by 3.3% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 4,151 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in Xylem by 56.1% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 8,678 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 3,120 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Xylem by 97.6% in the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 11,151 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 5,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Xylem by 114.0% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Stories Impacting Xylem

Here are the key news stories impacting Xylem this week:

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc NYSE: XYL is a global water technology company that designs, manufactures and services engineered systems and equipment for the transport, treatment, testing and efficient use of water. Its product portfolio spans pumps and pumping systems, valves, filtration and disinfection equipment, sensors and analytical instruments, and digital solutions for monitoring and control of water infrastructure. Xylem serves the full water cycle with offerings for water and wastewater utilities, industrial customers, commercial and residential buildings, and agricultural applications.

The company was established as an independent publicly traded company in 2011 following a corporate spin-off from ITT Corporation and is headquartered in Rye Brook, New York.

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