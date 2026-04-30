Citigroup (NYSE:C) Price Target Raised to $135.50 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Citigroup (NYSE:C - Get Free Report) had its price target increased by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $131.00 to $135.50 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an "overweight" rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.88% from the company's current price.
Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $145.00 price objective (up from $125.00) on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $139.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $146.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $136.32.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on C
Citigroup Trading Up 0.3%
C traded up $0.36 during trading on Thursday, hitting $127.97. 12,124,694 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,330,453. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Citigroup has a 1 year low of $67.89 and a 1 year high of $135.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $116.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.05. The firm has a market cap of $219.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.11.
Citigroup (NYSE:C - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.43. Citigroup had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The company had revenue of $24.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. Citigroup's revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Citigroup will post 10.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, insider Edward Skyler sold 25,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.41, for a total value of $3,285,250.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 182,022 shares of the company's stock, valued at $23,919,511.02. This represents a 12.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 43,173 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.09, for a total transaction of $4,796,088.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 45,835 shares in the company, valued at $5,091,810.15. This represents a 48.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 92,318 shares of company stock worth $10,764,814. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company's stock.
Institutional Trading of Citigroup
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cora Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup by 3.1% in the first quarter. Cora Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,609 shares of the company's stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup by 0.4% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,596 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,336,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,748 shares of the company's stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Citigroup by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,845 shares of the company's stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp raised its holdings in Citigroup by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 595 shares of the company's stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Trending Headlines about Citigroup
Here are the key news stories impacting Citigroup this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Erste Group raised its FY2026 and FY2027 EPS forecasts for Citigroup, lifting expectations for future profitability and supporting valuation. Erste Group raises estimates for Citigroup
- Positive Sentiment: Senior hiring push across Asia: Citi hired JPMorgan’s Shukla to lead Asia infrastructure and is recruiting senior bankers in Japan and China to boost cross-border M&A — moves that signal revenue focus in higher-fee product areas. Citigroup Hires JPMorgan’s Shukla as Head of Asia Infrastructure
- Positive Sentiment: Citi continues to strengthen advisory capabilities (hiring Barclays’ Potts to head its shareholder advisory arm outside North America), supporting global advisory revenue growth. Citi hires Barclays' Potts to head shareholder advisory arm
- Positive Sentiment: Japan expansion: Citigroup’s Japan banking head is pushing expansion despite local talent constraints, indicating management is prioritizing growth in a key region. This supports the narrative of sustained fee and corporate-banking growth. Citigroup’s Japan banking head seeks expansion despite talent crunch
- Positive Sentiment: Recognition in digital assets: Citi was nominated in a BeInCrypto institutional award for digital-asset adoption, underscoring progress in tokenization and fintech services that can unlock new revenue streams. BeInCrypto 100 Institutional Awards Nomination: Citi
- Neutral Sentiment: Regulatory/filing update: Citigroup posted participation notifications in a press release — routine disclosures that typically have limited market impact unless they reveal material insider moves. Participation notifications by Citigroup Inc.
- Neutral Sentiment: Market attention pieces and deal speculation: Several articles flag investor interest and question Citi’s role in complex deals — these can drive volume and short-term volatility but aren’t definitive catalytic events. Is Citigroup (C) At The Center Of A Complex New Deal?
- Negative Sentiment: Reputational/legal risk: A report claims Citi paid an ex-JPMorgan banker $52M despite allegations of bullying and abusive behavior. Such allegations can raise governance and reputational concerns and may weigh on sentiment if they prompt regulatory or media scrutiny. Citi paid ex-JPMorgan banker $52M despite allegations
Citigroup Company Profile
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Citigroup Inc is a global financial services company headquartered in New York City with roots tracing back to the City Bank of New York, founded in 1812. The modern Citigroup was created through the 1998 merger of Citicorp and Travelers Group and has since operated as a diversified bank holding company that provides a broad range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments and institutions worldwide.
Citi's principal businesses include retail and commercial banking, credit card and consumer lending products, wealth management and private banking, and a full suite of institutional services.
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