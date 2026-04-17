Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) Price Target Raised to $70.00 at Royal Bank Of Canada

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG - Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank Of Canada from $67.00 to $70.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an "outperform" rating on the bank's stock. Royal Bank Of Canada's target price indicates a potential upside of 7.03% from the company's current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Evercore increased their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Barclays set a $77.00 price target on Citizens Financial Group and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Citizens Financial Group currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $70.90.

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Citizens Financial Group Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of NYSE CFG traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $65.41. 891,080 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,221,230. The company has a market capitalization of $27.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.70. Citizens Financial Group has a 52-week low of $33.95 and a 52-week high of $68.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.98.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The bank reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.03. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 15.19% and a return on equity of 7.81%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Susan Lamonica sold 13,258 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total value of $769,494.32. Following the transaction, the insider owned 165,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,632,956.84. This trade represents a 7.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.67% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Citizens Financial Group

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFG. Channing Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,528,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 25.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 687,602 shares of the bank's stock valued at $36,553,000 after purchasing an additional 140,641 shares during the period. National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 33.5% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 135,208 shares of the bank's stock valued at $7,188,000 after purchasing an additional 33,923 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 37.2% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 479,415 shares of the bank's stock valued at $25,284,000 after purchasing an additional 129,995 shares during the period. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the third quarter valued at $60,434,000. 94.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Headlines Impacting Citizens Financial Group

Here are the key news stories impacting Citizens Financial Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 beat: Citizens reported EPS $1.13 vs. $1.10 consensus and revenue of $2.17B (up 12% YoY); net income was $517M, EPS up ~47% YoY — core results and NII/fee income strength support the rally. Press Release / Slide Deck

Q1 beat: Citizens reported EPS $1.13 vs. $1.10 consensus and revenue of $2.17B (up 12% YoY); net income was $517M, EPS up ~47% YoY — core results and NII/fee income strength support the rally. Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrades/price-target raises: Keefe, Bruyette & Woods bumped its PT to $72 and kept an “outperform” rating — a material upside vs. the recent price that can attract buyers. Benzinga

Analyst upgrades/price-target raises: Keefe, Bruyette & Woods bumped its PT to $72 and kept an “outperform” rating — a material upside vs. the recent price that can attract buyers. Positive Sentiment: Truist raised its price target to $69 (hold) — another upward revision that supports the stock’s positive tone. Benzinga

Truist raised its price target to $69 (hold) — another upward revision that supports the stock’s positive tone. Positive Sentiment: Dividend declared: quarterly dividend of $0.46/share (ex‑div 4/30; payable 5/14) — raises cash yield to ~2.9%, which can support demand from income investors.

Dividend declared: quarterly dividend of $0.46/share (ex‑div 4/30; payable 5/14) — raises cash yield to ~2.9%, which can support demand from income investors. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings call/transcripts are available for detail — management commentary will determine whether the beat drives durable upside (links to full transcripts for active investors). InsiderMonkey Transcript Seeking Alpha Transcript

Earnings call/transcripts are available for detail — management commentary will determine whether the beat drives durable upside (links to full transcripts for active investors). Negative Sentiment: Sentiment friction: shares dipped nearly 1% in pre‑market trade after investors flagged rising expenses despite the top‑line beat — if expense pressure persists it could cap multiple expansion. Zacks

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc NYSE: CFG is a bank holding company that provides a broad range of banking and financial services to individuals, small and middle-market businesses, corporations and institutional clients. Headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island, Citizens conducts its banking operations principally through its primary banking subsidiary, Citizens Bank, and serves customers through a combination of branch locations, ATMs and digital channels. The company is publicly traded and operates under the regulatory framework applicable to U.S.

Further Reading

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