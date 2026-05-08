Citizens Jmp Boosts Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Price Target to $170.00

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB - Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Citizens Jmp from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "market outperform" rating on the stock. Citizens Jmp's target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.86% from the company's previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ABNB. Truist Financial raised shares of Airbnb from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $129.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Airbnb in a report on Friday. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Airbnb from a "market perform" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Airbnb to a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $154.55.

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Airbnb Trading Up 4.5%

ABNB stock traded up $6.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $146.73. 1,727,309 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,232,965. The company has a market capitalization of $89.31 billion, a PE ratio of 36.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.20. Airbnb has a twelve month low of $110.81 and a twelve month high of $147.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.30.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 30.88% and a net margin of 20.51%.Airbnb's revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Airbnb will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Airbnb

In related news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 24,788 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.86, for a total value of $3,615,577.68. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 11,920 shares in the company, valued at $1,738,651.20. This trade represents a 67.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Elinor Mertz sold 3,750 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total transaction of $536,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 463,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,268,345. This represents a 0.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 457,075 shares of company stock worth $60,358,795 in the last ninety days. 27.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Airbnb

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 66,071 shares of the company's stock worth $8,022,000 after purchasing an additional 8,636 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,096,411 shares of the company's stock worth $133,126,000 after purchasing an additional 12,453 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 87.5% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 23,155 shares of the company's stock worth $2,964,000 after purchasing an additional 10,808 shares during the last quarter. Syntax Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,865,000. Finally, Markel Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 227,133 shares of the company's stock worth $27,578,000 after purchasing an additional 15,130 shares during the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trending Headlines about Airbnb

Here are the key news stories impacting Airbnb this week:

Positive Sentiment: Susquehanna raised its price target to $170 and moved to a "positive" rating, signaling ~21% upside vs. the recent trade — a clear bullish catalyst for traders and momentum investors. Read More.

Susquehanna raised its price target to $170 and moved to a "positive" rating, signaling ~21% upside vs. the recent trade — a clear bullish catalyst for traders and momentum investors. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Citi reiterated a Buy and kept a $155 price target, reinforcing institutional buy-side support after Q1. Read More.

Citi reiterated a Buy and kept a $155 price target, reinforcing institutional buy-side support after Q1. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Airbnb says AI now writes ~60% of its new code — management is positioning AI as a near-term efficiency and product accelerator, a narrative that can support higher margins over time. Read More.

Airbnb says AI now writes ~60% of its new code — management is positioning AI as a near-term efficiency and product accelerator, a narrative that can support higher margins over time. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Options-market flow ahead of/around earnings showed positioning for upside, indicating traders expect further positive catalysts. Read More.

Options-market flow ahead of/around earnings showed positioning for upside, indicating traders expect further positive catalysts. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Q1 was mixed: revenue beat and management raised full‑year guidance, but GAAP EPS missed estimates — a split result that can cause intraday volatility as investors reprice growth vs. near-term profitability. Read More.

Q1 was mixed: revenue beat and management raised full‑year guidance, but GAAP EPS missed estimates — a split result that can cause intraday volatility as investors reprice growth vs. near-term profitability. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: BTIG maintained a Hold rating, reflecting balanced risk/reward from execution and a premium valuation — another source of mixed analyst signals. Read More.

BTIG maintained a Hold rating, reflecting balanced risk/reward from execution and a premium valuation — another source of mixed analyst signals. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: CEO comments about reshaping management for the AI era keep attention on long-term efficiency gains, but execution and culture shifts remain uncertain short‑term. Read More.

CEO comments about reshaping management for the AI era keep attention on long-term efficiency gains, but execution and culture shifts remain uncertain short‑term. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Director Joseph Gebbia sold 58,000 shares (~$8.14M) on May 4 — a large insider sale that can be viewed negatively by some investors. Read More.

Director Joseph Gebbia sold 58,000 shares (~$8.14M) on May 4 — a large insider sale that can be viewed negatively by some investors. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Airbnb flagged "slightly elevated" cancellations in EMEA/APAC tied to the Iran war, a regional demand risk that could pressure near-term bookings and sentiment. Read More.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc NASDAQ: ABNB operates a global online marketplace that connects travelers with hosts offering short-term lodging, unique accommodations and related travel experiences. The company's core platform enables individuals and professional property managers to list private homes, apartments, single rooms and entire properties, while providing search, booking and payment processing for guests. Airbnb earns revenue primarily through service fees charged to guests and hosts and offers tools to facilitate reservations, communications, and logistics between parties.

Beyond accommodations, Airbnb has expanded its product portfolio to include curated experiences led by local hosts, higher-end offerings such as Airbnb Luxe, and programs aimed at enhancing quality and safety like Airbnb Plus.

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