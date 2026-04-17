Free Trial
→ Ticker Revealed: Pre-IPO Access to 'Next Elon Musk' Company (From Banyan Hill Publishing) (Ad)tc pixel

Citizens Jmp Cuts Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Price Target to $85.00

Written by MarketBeat
April 17, 2026
Affirm logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Citizens Jmp cut its price target for Affirm from $105 to $85 while keeping a "market outperform" rating, with the new target implying about a 35.92% upside from the prior close.
  • The analyst consensus is a Moderate Buy with an average target of $84.17 and a breakdown of 1 Strong Buy, 19 Buy and 8 Hold ratings.
  • Affirm recently opened at $62.54 with a $20.83 billion market cap; it posted an EPS beat ($0.37 vs. $0.28) and 29.6% revenue growth last quarter, but faces mixed outlooks including a forecasted -$0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year and a high PE of 78.28 and beta of 3.63.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM - Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Citizens Jmp from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "market outperform" rating on the stock. Citizens Jmp's target price points to a potential upside of 35.92% from the company's previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on AFRM. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Affirm in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Affirm from $114.00 to $95.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Compass Point reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Affirm in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. BTIG Research reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Affirm in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating on shares of Affirm in a report on Friday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $84.17.

Get Our Latest Analysis on AFRM

Affirm Stock Performance

Affirm stock opened at $62.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.83 billion, a PE ratio of 78.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 3.63. Affirm has a twelve month low of $39.42 and a twelve month high of $100.00. The company's 50-day moving average price is $49.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.11. The company has a quick ratio of 11.41, a current ratio of 11.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.09. Affirm had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 7.60%.The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. Affirm's quarterly revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Affirm will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Noel Bertram Watson sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 38,076 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,094,180. The trade was a 4.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 11.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Affirm

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFRM. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Affirm in the 3rd quarter valued at about $19,077,000. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Affirm during the third quarter worth approximately $6,036,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Affirm during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,315,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Affirm by 26.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 235,152 shares of the company's stock worth $17,185,000 after purchasing an additional 48,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Affirm by 96.3% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,261,611 shares of the company's stock worth $93,889,000 after buying an additional 618,988 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.29% of the company's stock.

About Affirm

(Get Free Report)

Affirm Holdings, Inc is a financial technology company that provides point-of-sale consumer lending and payments solutions for online and in-store purchases. Its core product is a buy-now-pay-later (BNPL) platform that enables consumers to split purchases into fixed, transparent installment loans with no hidden fees. Affirm offers a range of financing options through merchant integrations, a consumer-facing mobile app and virtual card capabilities, and tools for merchants to offer alternative payment methods at checkout.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Affirm Right Now?

Before you consider Affirm, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Affirm wasn't on the list.

While Affirm currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

A Guide To High-Short-Interest Stocks Cover
A Guide To High-Short-Interest Stocks

MarketBeat's analysts have just released their top five short plays for April 2026. Learn which stocks have the most short interest and how to trade them. Click the link to see which companies made the list.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

With Nike Shares Near a 12-Year Low, Is Now the Time to Be Brave?
With Nike Shares Near a 12-Year Low, Is Now the Time to Be Brave?
By Sam Quirke | April 12, 2026
tc pixel
Elon Musk’s $1 Quadrillion AI IPO
Elon Musk’s $1 Quadrillion AI IPO
From Brownstone Research (Ad)
AI, Satellites and Staples: Insiders Are Buying and Selling 3 Big Names
AI, Satellites and Staples: Insiders Are Buying and Selling 3 Big Names
By Leo Miller | April 13, 2026
Cathie Wood Is Buying Tesla—Should You?
Cathie Wood Is Buying Tesla—Should You?
By Sam Quirke | April 15, 2026
NVIDIA's Quantum Computing Play Just Sent IonQ and Rigetti Flying
NVIDIA's Quantum Computing Play Just Sent IonQ and Rigetti Flying
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 15, 2026
tc pixel
The 1934 playbook
The 1934 playbook
From American Alternative (Ad)
Microsoft’s Copilot Problem Isn’t What You Think
Microsoft’s Copilot Problem Isn’t What You Think
By Chris Markoch | April 12, 2026
ASML Falls Post-Earnings, Chip-Making Expansion Anchors Outlook
ASML Falls Post-Earnings, Chip-Making Expansion Anchors Outlook
By Leo Miller | April 16, 2026

Recent Videos

This ALWAYS Happens After a Rally Like This (Most Aren‘t Ready)
This ALWAYS Happens After a Rally Like This (Most Aren't Ready)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
The Market Just BLEW UP — 7 Stocks to Watch Before You Do Anything
The Market Just BLEW UP — 7 Stocks to Watch Before You Do Anything
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Software Just Had Its Best Day in a Year — Here‘s What to Buy Right Now
Software Just Had Its Best Day in a Year — Here's What to Buy Right Now
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines