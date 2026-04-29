Citizens Jmp Cuts CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Price Target to $44.00

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP - Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Citizens Jmp from $73.00 to $44.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "market outperform" rating on the technology company's stock. Citizens Jmp's target price would indicate a potential upside of 27.49% from the stock's previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CSGP. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $75.00 to $57.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d)" rating on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on CoStar Group from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $63.00.

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CoStar Group Trading Down 4.0%

Shares of CSGP stock traded down $1.45 on Wednesday, reaching $34.51. 5,342,741 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,723,306. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.84. CoStar Group has a one year low of $33.31 and a one year high of $97.43. The stock has a market cap of $14.49 billion, a PE ratio of 3,437.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.36.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $897.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $897.69 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 2.53% and a net margin of 0.23%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. CoStar Group has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.270-0.300 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 1.320-1.390 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that CoStar Group will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CoStar Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 7th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to buy up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at CoStar Group

In other CoStar Group news, Director Louise S. Sams bought 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.36 per share, with a total value of $48,360.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 20,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $986,979.24. The trade was a 5.15% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.09% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CoStar Group

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in CoStar Group by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,056,441 shares of the technology company's stock worth $5,910,662,000 after buying an additional 1,208,958 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 19,498,099 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,311,052,000 after buying an additional 242,533 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,632,352 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,252,839,000 after buying an additional 348,224 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of CoStar Group by 56.9% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,933,185 shares of the technology company's stock worth $869,627,000 after acquiring an additional 4,691,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of CoStar Group by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,842,010 shares of the technology company's stock worth $729,020,000 after acquiring an additional 4,053,456 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.60% of the company's stock.

CoStar Group News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting CoStar Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 beat on EPS and strong revenue growth — CoStar posted $0.23 non‑GAAP EPS vs. $0.18 consensus and revenue of $897M (up 23% y/y), showing recovery from a prior loss year-over-year. Read More.

Q1 beat on EPS and strong revenue growth — CoStar posted $0.23 non‑GAAP EPS vs. $0.18 consensus and revenue of $897M (up 23% y/y), showing recovery from a prior loss year-over-year. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Management raised adjusted EBITDA outlook — CoStar lifted its 2026 adjusted EBITDA target to $780M–$820M and is targeting residential segment profitability in Q2, a clear improvement in margin trajectory that supports longer‑term valuation. Read More.

Management raised adjusted EBITDA outlook — CoStar lifted its 2026 adjusted EBITDA target to $780M–$820M and is targeting residential segment profitability in Q2, a clear improvement in margin trajectory that supports longer‑term valuation. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Guidance modestly above consensus — CoStar provided FY‑2026 EPS guidance (1.32–1.39) and Q2 EPS guidance (0.27–0.30) slightly above street expectations, which supports the bull case for recovery. Read More.

Guidance modestly above consensus — CoStar provided FY‑2026 EPS guidance (1.32–1.39) and Q2 EPS guidance (0.27–0.30) slightly above street expectations, which supports the bull case for recovery. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Apartments.com / rent data showing modest improvement — Multifamily rents rose in April (+0.2% month/month), supporting demand for CoStar’s rental marketplace products. Read More.

Apartments.com / rent data showing modest improvement — Multifamily rents rose in April (+0.2% month/month), supporting demand for CoStar’s rental marketplace products. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Office fundamentals stabilized — CoStar’s forecast shows U.S. office vacancy at ~14% through 2026 (flat to slightly improving), which is informative for outlook but not an immediate revenue swing. Read More.

Office fundamentals stabilized — CoStar’s forecast shows U.S. office vacancy at ~14% through 2026 (flat to slightly improving), which is informative for outlook but not an immediate revenue swing. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Company is emphasizing direct investor communications (website/IR) and published detailed call slides/transcript — helps transparency but doesn’t change fundamentals instantly. Read More.

Company is emphasizing direct investor communications (website/IR) and published detailed call slides/transcript — helps transparency but doesn’t change fundamentals instantly. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Analysts trimmed price targets — Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut its target to $50 (outperform) and Needham lowered its target to $50 from $60; lower targets can pressure short‑term sentiment despite “buy/outperform” labels. Read More.

Analysts trimmed price targets — Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut its target to $50 (outperform) and Needham lowered its target to $50 from $60; lower targets can pressure short‑term sentiment despite “buy/outperform” labels. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Investor skepticism on Homes.com spending vs. near‑term profitability — Commentary and sell‑side/institutional positioning flagged continued spending on Homes.com as a drag on margins and a reason investors are cautious into results. Read More.

Investor skepticism on Homes.com spending vs. near‑term profitability — Commentary and sell‑side/institutional positioning flagged continued spending on Homes.com as a drag on margins and a reason investors are cautious into results. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Large institutional reweights and prior fund sales noted — Data show sizeable portfolio reductions by some large managers (e.g., UBS), which can amplify downward price moves during volatile windows. Read More.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc is a provider of information, analytics and online marketplaces for the commercial real estate industry. The company gathers property-level data, builds market analytics and supplies research tools used by brokers, owners, lenders, investors and other real estate professionals to evaluate markets, track inventory and manage listings. CoStar's offerings are delivered primarily through subscription-based platforms that combine proprietary databases, mapping and workflow applications to support decision-making across the property life cycle.

In addition to its core CoStar research service, the company operates prominent online listing and marketing platforms that connect buyers, sellers, tenants and brokers.

Further Reading

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