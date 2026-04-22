Citizens Jmp Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Chubb (NYSE:CB) Stock

Chubb (NYSE:CB - Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Citizens Jmp from $350.00 to $365.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "market outperform" rating on the financial services provider's stock. Citizens Jmp's price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.87% from the company's current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $355.00 to $373.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $283.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $368.00 to $372.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $335.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $340.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research report on Monday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $347.05.

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Chubb Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of CB stock opened at $329.21 on Wednesday. Chubb has a 12-month low of $264.10 and a 12-month high of $345.67. The company has a market capitalization of $128.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $329.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $309.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Chubb (NYSE:CB - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $6.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.58 by $0.24. Chubb had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The firm had revenue of $14.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.68 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Chubb will post 26.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In other Chubb news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 27,817 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.98, for a total value of $9,234,687.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 11,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,920,683.80. This trade represents a 70.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Olivier Steimer sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.30, for a total transaction of $658,600.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 25,468 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,386,612.40. This trade represents a 7.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,877 shares of company stock worth $14,885,226. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Chubb

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 112 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC now owns 746 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Wright Investors Service Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 4,927 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Chubb

Here are the key news stories impacting Chubb this week:

Positive Sentiment: Robust operating beat — Chubb posted core operating income/per‑share core results of $6.82 and consolidated revenue/net premiums well above year‑ago levels (consolidated net premiums written up ~10.7%), with a P&C combined ratio of 84.0%, signaling strong underwriting and premium momentum. Chubb Reports First Quarter...

Robust operating beat — Chubb posted core operating income/per‑share core results of $6.82 and consolidated revenue/net premiums well above year‑ago levels (consolidated net premiums written up ~10.7%), with a P&C combined ratio of 84.0%, signaling strong underwriting and premium momentum. Positive Sentiment: Analyst bullishness and momentum pieces — several outlets highlight Chubb as a momentum/value name and a candidate for further upside based on underwriting strength and investment income. Here's Why Chubb Is a Strong Momentum Stock

Analyst bullishness and momentum pieces — several outlets highlight Chubb as a momentum/value name and a candidate for further upside based on underwriting strength and investment income. Neutral Sentiment: Mixed analyst action — JPMorgan raised its price target to $340 (from $330) but kept a "neutral" rating, signaling modest upside but not a full upgrade; this tempers enthusiasm from bullish write‑ups. Benzinga note on JPMorgan

Mixed analyst action — JPMorgan raised its price target to $340 (from $330) but kept a "neutral" rating, signaling modest upside but not a full upgrade; this tempers enthusiasm from bullish write‑ups. Positive Sentiment: Independent bullish price targets — at least one outlet projects meaningful upside (24/7 Wall St. model to ~$363), reinforcing longer‑term upside narratives despite near‑term noise. Chubb's Best Year Ever...

Independent bullish price targets — at least one outlet projects meaningful upside (24/7 Wall St. model to ~$363), reinforcing longer‑term upside narratives despite near‑term noise. Negative Sentiment: GAAP EPS weakness and realized losses — reporters note that GAAP EPS (reported net income per share ~$5.88) was hurt by realized investment losses, which some investors focused on and drove a sell‑off despite the stronger core operating numbers. Chubb stock sinks as Q1 GAAP EPS misses

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb is a global property and casualty insurance company that underwrites a broad range of commercial and personal insurance products and related services. Its offerings include commercial property and casualty coverage, specialty liability, professional and management liability, cyber and technology insurance, marine and energy, surety, accident and health solutions, and high-net-worth personal lines such as homeowners, auto and valuables protection. Chubb serves businesses, individuals and institutions with tailored underwriting and risk-transfer solutions across multiple industry sectors.

In addition to core underwriting, Chubb provides risk engineering, loss control, claims management and risk consulting services intended to reduce loss severity and help clients manage exposures.

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