Citizens Jmp Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) Stock

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY - Get Free Report) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Citizens Jmp from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a "market outperform" rating on the real estate investment trust's stock. Citizens Jmp's price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.31% from the company's previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a "sector perform" rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Getty Realty in a report on Friday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Getty Realty from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Getty Realty from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Getty Realty from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Huntington started coverage on shares of Getty Realty in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Getty Realty presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $34.86.

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Getty Realty Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of Getty Realty stock opened at $35.68 on Thursday. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $33.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Getty Realty has a 12-month low of $25.39 and a 12-month high of $36.83.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). Getty Realty had a net margin of 40.06% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $59.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.45 million. The business's quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Getty Realty has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.540 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Getty Realty will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Getty Realty

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi increased its holdings in Getty Realty by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 30,647 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 3,463 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Getty Realty in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 306,733 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $9,564,000 after purchasing an additional 23,370 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 105.8% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 113,313 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $3,533,000 after purchasing an additional 58,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,721 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.11% of the company's stock.

Key Getty Realty News

Here are the key news stories impacting Getty Realty this week:

About Getty Realty

Getty Realty Corp is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of service station and convenience retail properties. The company's portfolio consists primarily of fee-simple and ground-leased sites, which are leased to major national and regional fuel and convenience store operators under long-term, triple-net leases. This structure provides Getty Realty with a stable stream of contractual rental income and limited operational responsibilities.

Founded in 1981, Getty Realty became a publicly listed company in 2005 and trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol GTY.

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