Citizens Jmp Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Sabra Healthcare REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) Stock

Sabra Healthcare REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA - Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Citizens Jmp from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "market outperform" rating on the real estate investment trust's stock. Citizens Jmp's price target suggests a potential upside of 14.03% from the company's previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SBRA. Truist Financial raised Sabra Healthcare REIT from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Sabra Healthcare REIT from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sabra Healthcare REIT currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $22.08.

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Sabra Healthcare REIT Price Performance

Shares of SBRA traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $21.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,708,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,765,608. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Sabra Healthcare REIT has a 12-month low of $17.17 and a 12-month high of $22.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.78. The company has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.85, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.65.

Sabra Healthcare REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.16. Sabra Healthcare REIT had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 5.60%. The firm had revenue of $211.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sabra Healthcare REIT has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.550-1.590 EPS. Research analysts expect that Sabra Healthcare REIT will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sabra Healthcare REIT

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBRA. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its stake in shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT by 11.4% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 23,146 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,375 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sabra Healthcare REIT by 150.7% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,555 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Sabra Healthcare REIT by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 368,383 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $6,793,000 after purchasing an additional 78,709 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT by 73.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 18,686 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 7,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 83,889 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,557 shares during the last quarter. 99.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sabra Healthcare REIT Company Profile

Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc NASDAQ: SBRA is a real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates net‐lease healthcare properties. Its diversified portfolio spans senior housing communities, skilled nursing and rehabilitation centers, outpatient medical facilities, medical office buildings, hospitals and life science properties. Sabra structures long‐term, triple‐net lease agreements with healthcare operators, providing stable rental income streams while allowing tenants to focus on patient care and operational excellence.

Serving a broad spectrum of care segments, Sabra's tenants include both regional and national providers of assisted living, independent living, memory care, post‐acute rehabilitation and research and development laboratories.

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