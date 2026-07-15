Citizens Jmp Initiates Coverage on FedEx Freight (NYSE:FDXF)

Citizens Jmp started coverage on shares of FedEx Freight (NYSE:FDXF - Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a "market outperform" rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Citizens Jmp's target price indicates a potential upside of 31.04% from the stock's current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Stephens started coverage on FedEx Freight in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial began coverage on FedEx Freight in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They issued a "hold" rating for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on FedEx Freight in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on FedEx Freight in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. They set an "outperform" rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on FedEx Freight from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, FedEx Freight currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $177.90.

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FedEx Freight Trading Down 2.3%

Shares of NYSE:FDXF opened at $145.00 on Wednesday. FedEx Freight has a fifty-two week low of $140.67 and a fifty-two week high of $194.27.

FedEx Freight (NYSE:FDXF - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The company reported $0.00 EPS for the quarter.

FedEx Freight Company Profile

FedEx Freight is the less-than-truckload (LTL) freight transportation arm of FedEx, providing time-definite, regional, and interregional shipping services for commercial customers in North America. The company specializes in moving palletized freight that is too large for parcel shipment but does not require a full truckload, and it offers services designed to help businesses manage supply chain and distribution needs.

As part of the FedEx family of companies, FedEx Freight operates an extensive network of service centers and transportation routes across the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

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