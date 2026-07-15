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Citizens Jmp Initiates Coverage on FedEx Freight (NYSE:FDXF)

Written by MarketBeat
July 15, 2026
FedEx Freight logo with Transportation background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Citizens JMP initiated coverage on FedEx Freight with a “market outperform” rating and a $190 price target, implying about 31% upside from the current share price.
  • Other analysts have also been broadly positive, with the consensus rating at “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.90.
  • The stock was down 2.3% to $145.00, near its 52-week low of $140.67, and the company most recently reported $0.00 EPS for the quarter.
  • Five stocks we like better than FedEx Freight.

Citizens Jmp started coverage on shares of FedEx Freight (NYSE:FDXF - Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a "market outperform" rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Citizens Jmp's target price indicates a potential upside of 31.04% from the stock's current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Stephens started coverage on FedEx Freight in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial began coverage on FedEx Freight in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They issued a "hold" rating for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on FedEx Freight in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on FedEx Freight in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. They set an "outperform" rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on FedEx Freight from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, FedEx Freight currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $177.90.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FedEx Freight

FedEx Freight Trading Down 2.3%

Shares of NYSE:FDXF opened at $145.00 on Wednesday. FedEx Freight has a fifty-two week low of $140.67 and a fifty-two week high of $194.27.

FedEx Freight (NYSE:FDXF - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The company reported $0.00 EPS for the quarter.

FedEx Freight Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FedEx Freight is the less-than-truckload (LTL) freight transportation arm of FedEx, providing time-definite, regional, and interregional shipping services for commercial customers in North America. The company specializes in moving palletized freight that is too large for parcel shipment but does not require a full truckload, and it offers services designed to help businesses manage supply chain and distribution needs.

As part of the FedEx family of companies, FedEx Freight operates an extensive network of service centers and transportation routes across the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for FedEx Freight (NYSE:FDXF)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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