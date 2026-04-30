Citizens Jmp Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) Stock Price

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT - Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Citizens Jmp from $28.00 to $23.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "market outperform" rating on the stock. Citizens Jmp's price objective points to a potential upside of 47.14% from the stock's current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Alkami Technology in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Alkami Technology from $32.00 to $22.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Barclays cut their target price on Alkami Technology from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Alkami Technology from $38.00 to $22.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $25.83.

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Alkami Technology Trading Down 4.8%

NASDAQ ALKT traded down $0.79 on Thursday, reaching $15.63. The stock had a trading volume of 994,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,877,679. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.05 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Alkami Technology has a 12-month low of $14.11 and a 12-month high of $31.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.56.

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $126.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $125.23 million. Alkami Technology had a negative net margin of 10.74% and a negative return on equity of 7.02%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alkami Technology will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Joseph P. Payne bought 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.23 per share, for a total transaction of $100,265.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 26,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $485,428.44. This trade represents a 26.03% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Atlantic Genpar (Bermu General bought 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.33 per share, with a total value of $9,165,000.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 15,379,451 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $281,905,336.83. This represents a 3.36% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 3,351,515 shares of company stock valued at $59,829,413 and have sold 13,739 shares valued at $232,189. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Alkami Technology by 26.3% during the first quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 149,610 shares of the company's stock worth $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 31,135 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in Alkami Technology during the first quarter worth about $188,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Alkami Technology by 22.4% in the first quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 344,423 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,397,000 after buying an additional 63,095 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in Alkami Technology by 14.5% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 47,066 shares of the company's stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 5,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Alkami Technology by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 19,653 shares of the company's stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 4,878 shares in the last quarter. 54.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alkami Technology News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Alkami Technology this week:

Alkami Technology Company Profile

Alkami Technology, Inc is a provider of cloud-based digital banking and engagement solutions tailored for banks and credit unions. The company's platform offers a comprehensive suite of online and mobile banking features, including bill payment, peer-to-peer transfers, card management, streamlined account opening and real-time alerts, all designed to enhance the end-user experience and drive customer loyalty.

Built on a multi-tenant, software-as-a-service (SaaS) architecture hosted in the cloud, Alkami's platform leverages modern APIs and a partner ecosystem to integrate third-party fintech applications and services.

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