Citizens Jmp Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Stock Price

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY - Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Citizens Jmp from $45.00 to $28.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "market outperform" rating on the stock. Citizens Jmp's price objective would suggest a potential upside of 46.80% from the stock's previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Chewy from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Chewy in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Chewy in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler set a $30.00 price objective on Chewy in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Chewy from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $35.09.

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Chewy Price Performance

CHWY traded down $0.91 during trading on Thursday, reaching $19.07. 3,121,564 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,411,466. The company has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.44. Chewy has a 1 year low of $18.38 and a 1 year high of $43.84. The business's 50 day moving average price is $23.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.62.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 10th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.35 billion. Chewy had a return on equity of 53.48% and a net margin of 1.77%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. Chewy has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.360-0.360 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Chewy will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chewy news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 83,306 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total value of $2,132,633.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 874,061 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $22,375,961.60. The trade was a 8.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, General Counsel Da-Wai Hu sold 8,149 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total value of $219,289.59. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 95,675 shares of company stock valued at $2,459,955. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chewy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Chewy in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Chewy by 306.3% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 845 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chewy during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chewy by 81.4% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 907 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chewy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.09% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Chewy

Here are the key news stories impacting Chewy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Chewy reported Q1 net sales of $3.36 billion, up 7.7% year over year, with adjusted EPS of $0.43 topping expectations and gross margin expanding to 30.1%, showing the business remains profitable and resilient.

Chewy reported Q1 net sales of $3.36 billion, up 7.7% year over year, with adjusted EPS of $0.43 topping expectations and gross margin expanding to 30.1%, showing the business remains profitable and resilient. Positive Sentiment: Several analysts stayed constructive, including William Blair, J.P. Morgan, Raymond James, and Evercore, citing margin discipline, cash flow, and long-term growth drivers. Article Title

Several analysts stayed constructive, including William Blair, J.P. Morgan, Raymond James, and Evercore, citing margin discipline, cash flow, and long-term growth drivers. Neutral Sentiment: Chewy outlined fiscal 2026 net sales of $13.40 billion to $13.55 billion and said it is targeting net leverage below 2x adjusted EBITDA, reinforcing a focus on balance-sheet discipline. Article Title

Chewy outlined fiscal 2026 net sales of $13.40 billion to $13.55 billion and said it is targeting net leverage below 2x adjusted EBITDA, reinforcing a focus on balance-sheet discipline. Neutral Sentiment: Robert W. Baird lowered its price target to $30 from $40 while keeping an outperform rating, and Needham reiterated a Hold, reflecting a mixed but not uniformly bearish analyst response. Article Title

Robert W. Baird lowered its price target to $30 from $40 while keeping an outperform rating, and Needham reiterated a Hold, reflecting a mixed but not uniformly bearish analyst response. Negative Sentiment: Management cut its full-year sales forecast and flagged a more cautious consumer environment, which is the main reason investors are selling the stock despite the earnings beat.

Management cut its full-year sales forecast and flagged a more cautious consumer environment, which is the main reason investors are selling the stock despite the earnings beat. Negative Sentiment: Commentary around the report also noted macroeconomic pressure and growth concerns, with shares hitting 52-week lows as Wall Street worries about demand for discretionary pet spending. Article Title

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc NYSE: CHWY is a leading e-commerce retailer specializing in pet food, supplies and services. The company offers a comprehensive assortment of products for dogs, cats, fish, birds and other small animals, including prescription medications, veterinary health products, grooming essentials and toys. Through its online platform and mobile app, Chewy provides an intuitive shopping experience with features such as Autoship, ensuring regular deliveries of pet essentials at schedule intervals.

Founded in 2011 by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day, Chewy initially operated under the name Mr.

Further Reading

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