Citizens Jmp Reiterates "Market Outperform" Rating for Cloudflare (NYSE:NET)

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "market outperform" rating reiterated by analysts at Citizens Jmp in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $270.00 price target on the stock. Citizens Jmp's target price indicates a potential upside of 14.17% from the company's previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NET. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $230.00 price target (up from $224.00) on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Cloudflare from a "buy" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Citigroup restated a "market outperform" rating on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Monday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $241.35.

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Cloudflare Price Performance

NYSE:NET traded up $8.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $236.49. The company's stock had a trading volume of 489,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,608,778. The company has a market capitalization of $83.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -944.10, a P/E/G ratio of 481.14 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Cloudflare has a fifty-two week low of $158.83 and a fifty-two week high of $276.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $216.10 and a 200-day moving average of $201.73.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 5.65% and a negative net margin of 3.72%.The company had revenue of $639.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. Cloudflare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.190-1.200 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.270-0.270 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cloudflare will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cloudflare

In other news, insider Alissa Michelle Starzak sold 16,243 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.15, for a total transaction of $3,510,924.45. Following the sale, the insider owned 118,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,591,079.25. This represents a 12.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Michelle Zatlyn sold 35,080 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.98, for a total value of $7,506,418.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 47,425 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,148,001.50. This trade represents a 42.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders sold 475,400 shares of company stock worth $100,851,370. 10.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cloudflare

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NET. Wiser Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Cloudflare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Cloudflare in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in Cloudflare in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 105.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 148 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 157 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cloudflare Company Profile

Cloudflare, Inc is a global web infrastructure and security company that provides a suite of services designed to improve the performance, reliability and security of internet properties. Its core offerings include a content delivery network (CDN), distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) protection, managed DNS, and a web application firewall (WAF). Cloudflare also provides tools for bot management, SSL/TLS, load balancing and rate limiting to help organizations maintain uptime and protect web applications from attack.

In addition to traditional edge and security services, Cloudflare has expanded into edge computing and developer platforms.

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