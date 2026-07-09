Go Pro
→ Confirm Your Name Before the Letter Goes Out (From American Alternative) (Ad)tc pixel

Scotiabank Sees a New Growth Story for Cloudflare

Thomas Hughes
Written by Thomas Hughes | Reviewed by Clare Titus
July 9, 2026
Cloudflare logo displayed in a data center with server racks and glowing digital network lines.

Key Points

  • ScotiaBank upgraded Cloudflare to Sector Outperform with a $300 price target, citing its growing importance across AI infrastructure and cybersecurity.
  • Analysts point to Cloudflare's Workers program, agentic traffic monetization tools, and 30% guided revenue growth as drivers of back-half 2026 outperformance.
  • Institutional investors resumed net buying in Q2 after a late-2025 sell-off, though Cloudflare's scale and critical role make it a target for outages or attacks.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Cloudflare.

Cloudflare’s NYSE: NET ScotiaBank upgrade highlights an existential shift in its business. Once a mere content delivery service, Cloudflare has emerged as critical not only to cybersecurity but to AI at all levels of the stack, from infrastructure to applications.

Cloudflare Today

Cloudflare, Inc. stock logo
NETNET 90-day performance
Cloudflare
$273.37 +4.54 (+1.69%)
As of 07/8/2026 03:59 PM Eastern
This is a fair market value price provided by Massive. Learn more.
52-Week Range
$158.83
$276.82
Price Target
$244.23
Add to Watchlist

Cloudflare’s distributed network and “serverless” functionality enable low-latency, high-speed, real-time, accurate, secure connections and, most importantly, the development of edge applications.

Edge applications are the endgame for AI, as they represent the long-awaited monetization of infrastructure and model investments and will drive revenue, cash flow, and earnings for this business long into the future. The moment of truth is when AI can function reliably at the edge in real-time.

That’s when autonomous vehicles, robotics, and physical AI will reach critical mass.

Cloudflare: Mission-Critical for Next-Gen Application Development

ScotiaBank analyst Patrick Colville highlighted Cloudflare’s Workers program as an underappreciated pillar of long-term growth. It is becoming the industry standard for "vibe coding," the creation of applications without physical coding—developers dictate what they want, and the AI does the work. Cloudflare makes it happen thanks to the speed enabled by its distributed network.

Cloudflare Stock Forecast Today

12-Month Stock Price Forecast:
$244.23
-10.66% Downside
Moderate Buy
Based on 34 Analyst Ratings
Current Price$273.37
High Forecast$305.00
Average Forecast$244.23
Low Forecast$136.00
Cloudflare Stock Forecast Details

Cloudflare’s ScotiaBank upgrade was to Sector Outperform, with a $300 price target, well above current highs and in line with prevailing trends. Analyst trends have included increasing coverage, firming sentiment, and rising price targets, with sentiment pegged at Moderate Buy, a 65% Buy-side bias among the 34 analysts tracking the stock, and a forecast for fresh all-time highs at the high-end range.

The only bad news is that the consensus lags the market, providing potential for a price correction, but it is rising quickly due to the latest revisions. The Q1 2026 earnings report triggered a sustained series of analyst revisions, including numerous upgrades and price target increases pointing to the high-$200 to low-$300 range.

Cloudflare to Outperform in Back Half of 2026

Among the highlights from the Q1 release was tepid guidance. The company’s forecasts were largely in line with consensus estimates, providing little impetus for buyers. However, the guidance forecasts 30% revenue growth and comparable earnings growth and is likely to be outperformed given the trends.

The company identified agentic automation as a business driver, resulting in an exponential increase in traffic requests. The likely outcome is that agentic demand will continue to swell and underpin results going forward, as ScotiaBank’s channel checks suggest. The checks reveal mounting strength, leading ScotiaBank to forecast 500 basis points of back-half outperformance relative to the early July forecasts.

Among the opportunities is Cloudflare’s potential to serve as the toll road for agentic traffic. New tools enable publishers to track and monetize bot traffic that crawls their original content. Bot traffic is categorized and allowed to proceed, asked to pay, or blocked entirely, depending on the site and setup. The tools are expected to drive cash flow for Cloudflare and its clients, increasing its utility and value-building capacity while helping define the future of Internet protocol.

Zero-Trust Expansion Cements Cloudflare as Enterprise Security Provider

Cloudflare made a significant pivot, shifting away from legacy VPN-style security toward zero trust. Zero trust is absolutely critical in the AI space because of the lightning-fast speed at which AI works. Traditional architecture is inadequate and can not keep up.

Cloudflare One solves the problems that have kept many enterprises from adopting zero-trust security, enabling them to easily deploy it across networks for endpoint, data, and system security. In addition, Cloudflare took the lead in post-quantum security, developing the first complete secure access service edge (SASE)- compliant platform that provides quantum-proof encryption.

Institutional Buying Returns as Investors Weigh the Risks

Institutional activity reflects a shift. The group sold in late 2025 and early 2026, which led to market volatility and a price pullback, but then reverted to accumulation in Q2. The data reveals a subdued but bullish pace, with them buying approximately $3 in shares for each $1 sold, sufficient to allow price action to advance.

Assuming the group retains a bullish posture, Cloudflare’s price action will continue to drift higher as the year progresses. Critical targets include the current all time high, which is a trigger point when crossed. A likely catalyst is the upcoming Q2 earnings release, scheduled for early August.

Cloudflare stock chart showing fresh highs due to analyst and institutional support.

Cloudflare’s biggest risk lies in its scale. As one of the world’s largest Internet traffic routing services, an outage or hiccup in services can have a wide-ranging impact on commerce. Likewise, it is itself a target, given its critical role in Internet traffic and cybersecurity, and it spends hundreds of millions each year on research and upgrades to stay relevant.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Cloudflare Right Now?

Before you consider Cloudflare, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Cloudflare wasn't on the list.

While Cloudflare currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Energy Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever Cover
7 Energy Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

With the proliferation of data centers and electric vehicles, the electric grid will only get more strained. Download this report to learn how energy stocks can play a role in your portfolio as the global demand for energy continues to grow.

Get This Free Report
Thomas Hughes
About The Author

Thomas Hughes

Contributing Author

Learn More about Thomas Hughes
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Cloudflare (NET)
3.0668 of 5 stars		$273.371.7%N/AN/AModerate Buy$244.23
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Featured Articles and Offers

Shorting the Grid: Bloom Energy’s $25B AI Power Play
Shorting the Grid: Bloom Energy’s $25B AI Power Play
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 2, 2026
tc pixel
Trump's New Dollar
Trump's New Dollar
From Porter & Company (Ad)
SanDisk’s Volatility May Be Telling Bulls What They Want to Hear
SanDisk’s Volatility May Be Telling Bulls What They Want to Hear
By Sam Quirke | July 2, 2026
SK Hynix’s Nasdaq Listing Could Reset the AI Memory Trade
SK Hynix’s Nasdaq Listing Could Reset the AI Memory Trade
By Thomas Hughes | July 7, 2026
2 AI Stocks That Could Benefit as AI Moves Beyond the Data Center
2 AI Stocks That Could Benefit as AI Moves Beyond the Data Center
By Thomas Hughes | July 5, 2026
tc pixel
Your book attached
Your book attached
From Profits Run (Ad)
AST SpaceMobile’s Japan Catalyst Puts Its Rollout Story Back in Focus
AST SpaceMobile’s Japan Catalyst Puts Its Rollout Story Back in Focus
By Jessica Mitacek | July 3, 2026
General Mills Is a 5-Star Turnaround Play for Buy and Hold Investors
General Mills Is a 5-Star Turnaround Play for Buy and Hold Investors
By Thomas Hughes | July 2, 2026

Recent Videos

The Stock Market‘s Best Kept Secret: 3 Sectors Nobody‘s Watching
The Stock Market's Best Kept Secret: 3 Sectors Nobody's Watching
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Short Squeeze Alert. These Two Stocks Could Explode.
Short Squeeze Alert. These Two Stocks Could Explode.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
The Hype is Over. This Is the Buying Window.
The Hype is Over. This Is the Buying Window.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines