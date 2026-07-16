Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average - Should You Sell?

Citizens & Northern Corp (NASDAQ:CZNC - Get Free Report)'s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $22.15 and traded as high as $23.37. Citizens & Northern shares last traded at $23.08, with a volume of 53,644 shares.

Get Citizens & Northern alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CZNC shares. Zacks Research raised shares of Citizens & Northern from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Citizens & Northern from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Citizens & Northern from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $23.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Citizens & Northern

Citizens & Northern Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $413.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17 and a beta of 0.41. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $21.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $36.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.60 million. Citizens & Northern had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 7.47%. On average, analysts expect that Citizens & Northern Corp will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

Citizens & Northern Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 4th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.9%. Citizens & Northern's dividend payout ratio is 102.75%.

Institutional Trading of Citizens & Northern

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens & Northern in the 1st quarter valued at about $236,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Citizens & Northern in the 1st quarter valued at $324,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Citizens & Northern by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,685 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Citizens & Northern by 105.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 57,870 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 29,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Citizens & Northern during the second quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.83% of the company's stock.

Citizens & Northern Company Profile

Citizens & Northern Corporation is the bank holding company for Citizens & Northern Bank, a community-oriented financial institution headquartered in Wellsboro, Pennsylvania. Chartered in 1888, the company has cultivated deep roots in north central Pennsylvania and selected counties in upstate New York, offering a broad spectrum of banking services tailored to individuals, families and local businesses.

Through its flagship banking subsidiary, Citizens & Northern provides personal deposit products such as checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit and money market accounts.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Citizens & Northern, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Citizens & Northern wasn't on the list.

While Citizens & Northern currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here