City Developments Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CDEVY) Short Interest Down 35.8% in April

City Developments Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CDEVY - Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totaling 3,839 shares, a decrease of 35.8% from the March 31st total of 5,979 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,104 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company's stock are sold short.

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City Developments Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CDEVY traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,360. City Developments has a twelve month low of $3.38 and a twelve month high of $8.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock's 50 day moving average is $6.88 and its 200-day moving average is $6.44.

City Developments Company Profile

City Developments Limited OTCMKTS: CDEVY is a Singapore-based real estate developer founded in 1963. As one of the country's largest and most established property companies, it operates as part of the Hong Leong Group of Companies. Over the past five decades, City Developments has grown from its local beginnings into an international developer with a diversified portfolio spanning residential, commercial and mixed-use projects.

The company's core activities include property development, investment and management.

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