Civeo (CVEO) to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO - Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, July 30th. Analysts expect Civeo to post earnings of ($0.30) per share and revenue of $172.1760 million for the quarter. Investors are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, July 30, 2026 at 9:30 AM ET.

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The business services provider reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.27. Civeo had a negative net margin of 2.10% and a negative return on equity of 7.72%. The company had revenue of $172.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $154.70 million. On average, analysts expect Civeo to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Civeo Price Performance

Civeo stock opened at $34.76 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $380.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.21 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Civeo has a 52-week low of $19.75 and a 52-week high of $36.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Civeo from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Civeo presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $37.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Civeo

Institutional Trading of Civeo

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Civeo during the second quarter worth about $66,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Civeo in the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Civeo in the 4th quarter valued at about $573,000. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Civeo by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 25,909 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Civeo by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 106,318 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 5,570 shares during the period. 81.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Civeo

Civeo Corporation is a leading provider of workforce accommodations and integrated facility management services, primarily serving the oil and gas, mining, and construction sectors. The company specializes in the development, ownership, and operation of remote lodging facilities, commonly known as “man camps,” designed to house workers in geographically challenging environments. Its services include turnkey accommodations, catering, housekeeping, grounds maintenance, and logistical support, tailored to meet the needs of large-scale energy and resource projects.

With a network of lodges and villages across North America and Australia, Civeo caters to clients operating in regions such as Alberta's oil sands, the Bakken shale play, and Australia's Pilbara and Bowen Basin mining districts.

Further Reading

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