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Ck Hutchison (OTCMKTS:CKHUY) Sees Large Volume Increase - Should You Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
April 23, 2026
Ck Hutchison logo with Multi-Sector Conglomerates background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Shares of CK Hutchison experienced an unusually large trading day with volume spiking 128% to about 425,775 shares while the stock last traded at $8.21, down roughly 0.4% from the prior close.
  • The stock is trading above its moving averages (50‑day $7.85; 200‑day $7.38) and shows conservative leverage and healthy liquidity with a debt‑to‑equity of 0.33, quick ratio 1.37 and current ratio 1.57.
  • CK Hutchison is a Hong Kong‑based diversified multinational conglomerate in ports, retail, telecommunications, infrastructure and property, created in 2015 from the combination of Cheung Kong and Hutchison Whampoa.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Ck Hutchison Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:CKHUY - Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 425,775 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 128% from the previous session's volume of 187,060 shares.The stock last traded at $8.21 and had previously closed at $8.23.

Ck Hutchison Trading Down 0.4%

The stock's 50-day moving average price is $7.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.57.

About Ck Hutchison

(Get Free Report)

CK Hutchison Holdings Limited OTCMKTS: CKHUY is a Hong Kong–based multinational conglomerate with diversified operations across ports, retail, telecommunications, infrastructure, property and related services. The group was created in 2015 through the combination of the Cheung Kong and Hutchison Whampoa businesses and is headquartered in Hong Kong. CK Hutchison pursues a strategy of long‑term investment and active portfolio management across multiple capital‑intensive sectors.

The company's principal activities include global port operations through Hutchison Ports, one of the world's largest port operators; health and beauty, grocery and related retailing through A.S.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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