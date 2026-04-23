Ck Hutchison (OTCMKTS:CKHUY) Sees Large Volume Increase - Should You Buy?

Ck Hutchison Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:CKHUY - Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 425,775 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 128% from the previous session's volume of 187,060 shares.The stock last traded at $8.21 and had previously closed at $8.23.

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Ck Hutchison Trading Down 0.4%

The stock's 50-day moving average price is $7.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.57.

About Ck Hutchison

CK Hutchison Holdings Limited OTCMKTS: CKHUY is a Hong Kong–based multinational conglomerate with diversified operations across ports, retail, telecommunications, infrastructure, property and related services. The group was created in 2015 through the combination of the Cheung Kong and Hutchison Whampoa businesses and is headquartered in Hong Kong. CK Hutchison pursues a strategy of long‑term investment and active portfolio management across multiple capital‑intensive sectors.

The company's principal activities include global port operations through Hutchison Ports, one of the world's largest port operators; health and beauty, grocery and related retailing through A.S.

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