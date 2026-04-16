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Ck Hutchison (OTCMKTS:CKHUY) Shares Gap Down - Should You Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
April 16, 2026
Ck Hutchison logo with Multi-Sector Conglomerates background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Shares gapped down: CK Hutchison shares opened down from $8.15 to $7.93 and last traded around $8.1040 on light volume (~3,496 shares), about a 0.5% intraday decline.
  • Solid liquidity and low leverage: The company reports a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity of 0.33, with the stock trading near its 50-day and 200-day SMAs of $7.86 and $7.33 respectively.
  • Diversified conglomerate: CK Hutchison is a Hong Kong–based multinational formed in 2015 that operates across ports, retail, telecommunications, infrastructure and property.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Ck Hutchison.

Shares of Ck Hutchison Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:CKHUY - Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.15, but opened at $7.93. Ck Hutchison shares last traded at $8.1040, with a volume of 3,496 shares.

Ck Hutchison Trading Down 0.5%

The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.33.

Ck Hutchison Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CK Hutchison Holdings Limited OTCMKTS: CKHUY is a Hong Kong–based multinational conglomerate with diversified operations across ports, retail, telecommunications, infrastructure, property and related services. The group was created in 2015 through the combination of the Cheung Kong and Hutchison Whampoa businesses and is headquartered in Hong Kong. CK Hutchison pursues a strategy of long‑term investment and active portfolio management across multiple capital‑intensive sectors.

The company's principal activities include global port operations through Hutchison Ports, one of the world's largest port operators; health and beauty, grocery and related retailing through A.S.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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