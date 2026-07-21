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Claritev (NYSE:CTEV) Price Target Raised to $37.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Written by MarketBeat
July 21, 2026
Claritev logo with Medical background
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Key Points

  • Canaccord Genuity Group raised Claritev’s price target from $32 to $37 and kept a buy rating, implying about 23% upside from the current share price.
  • Analyst opinions on Claritev are mixed, with several firms issuing both bullish and bearish calls. The stock currently has an average Hold rating and an average target price of $34.50.
  • Claritev shares opened at $30.05, and the company has drawn significant institutional interest, with 87.15% of the stock owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

Claritev (NYSE:CTEV - Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "buy" rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group's price objective suggests a potential upside of 23.13% from the company's current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CTEV. Zacks Research lowered shares of Claritev from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays started coverage on shares of Claritev in a research report on Friday, April 24th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup restated a "buy" rating on shares of Claritev in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Claritev in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Claritev from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $34.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Claritev

Claritev Stock Performance

Claritev stock opened at $30.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $512.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 0.69. Claritev has a 1 year low of $11.50 and a 1 year high of $74.07. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $28.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.53.

Institutional Trading of Claritev

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTEV. Arini Captial Management Ltd acquired a new position in Claritev in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,291,000. Public Investment Fund purchased a new position in Claritev in the third quarter valued at about $68,009,000. Beach Point Capital Management LP increased its position in Claritev by 77.4% in the 4th quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 755,002 shares of the company's stock worth $32,276,000 after purchasing an additional 329,424 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Claritev in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,483,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Claritev by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 262,318 shares of the company's stock worth $11,214,000 after purchasing an additional 39,845 shares in the last quarter. 87.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Claritev Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Claritev is a healthcare technology, data and insights company focused on improving affordability,  transparency and quality. Led by deeply experienced associates, data scientists, and innovators, Claritev provides tech-enabled solutions and services fueled by multiple data sources from over 40 years of claims repricing. Claritev utilizes world-class technology and AI solutions to power a robust enterprise platform that delivers meaningful insights to drive affordability in healthcare, brings price transparency and optimizes networks and benefits design.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Claritev (NYSE:CTEV)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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