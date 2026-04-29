Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT - Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04, FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of $585.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $568.78 million. Clarivate had a positive return on equity of 8.30% and a negative net margin of 8.19%.The firm's revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. Clarivate updated its FY 2026 guidance to 0.700-0.800 EPS.
Here are the key takeaways from Clarivate's conference call:
- Q1 results showed improving profitability with $586M revenue, adjusted EBITDA of $241M (41% margin, up ~200 bps YoY) and adjusted EPS of $0.18, alongside modest organic ACV growth of 1.6% and a company subscription mix around 89%.
- Management says the Value Creation Plan and AI investments are driving product adoption and efficiency—customers report 30%–60% reductions in repetitive work and 2x–4x throughput gains on some library workflows, plus new AI-enabled products and partnerships (e.g., Anthropic integration).
- Clarivate reaffirmed full-year guidance but expects overall revenue to fall roughly $100M–$130M (midpoint to $2.36B) due to planned disposals and is actively pursuing a possible sale of the Life Sciences & Healthcare business, which could require guidance revisions if completed.
- Cash generation and deleveraging remain priorities: Q1 free cash flow was $79M, the company retired ~$143M of debt during the quarter, repurchased bonds and shares, and reiterated a plan to generate ~ $400M FCF for the year and materially reduce net leverage toward ~2.5x over the next few years.
Clarivate Stock Up 14.1%
Shares of CLVT traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.87. The stock had a trading volume of 6,794,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,832,897. Clarivate has a 1-year low of $1.66 and a 1-year high of $4.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.55 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PharVision Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Clarivate in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Pitcairn Co. acquired a new position in shares of Clarivate during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Clarivate in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Clarivate by 165.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,383 shares of the company's stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 10,839 shares during the period. Finally, RPO LLC acquired a new stake in Clarivate in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors own 85.72% of the company's stock.
Key Clarivate News
Here are the key news stories impacting Clarivate this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Q1 beat on EPS and revenue — Clarivate reported $0.18 EPS vs. consensus $0.14 and revenue of $585.5M vs. ~$568.8M expected, a clean beat that underpins the near‑term share strength. Clarivate Reports First Quarter 2026 Results
- Positive Sentiment: FY‑2026 guidance reaffirmed — Management set EPS guidance of $0.70–$0.80 (in line with consensus) and reiterated revenue targets, which reduced near‑term forecast uncertainty and supported the rally. Clarivate Reports First Quarter 2026 Results
- Positive Sentiment: New product: Nexus Connect — Clarivate launched Nexus Connect, an AI gateway for universities that could expand addressable markets in research/education and accelerate SaaS uptake. Product innovation gives investors a visible growth lever. Clarivate Introduces Nexus Connect
- Neutral Sentiment: Management commentary and materials available — The earnings slide deck and call transcript provide more detail on the Value Creation Plan and cash‑flow progress; useful for investors assessing execution but not immediately price‑moving by itself. Clarivate Plc (CLVT) Q1 2026 Earnings Call Transcript
- Neutral Sentiment: Deleveraging noted — Management highlighted free cash flow generation and debt reduction progress; this supports longer‑term financial stability but will take time to materially change multiples. Clarivate Reports First Quarter 2026 Results
- Negative Sentiment: Revenue slipped year‑over‑year and margins remain negative — Q1 revenue was down ~1.4% YoY and net margin remained negative (-8.2%), keeping profitability concerns front‑of‑mind for some investors. Clarivate Q1 Results Summary
- Negative Sentiment: Revenue guidance caution — FY revenue guidance sits at the lower end of market expectation (~$2.3B–$2.4B vs. consensus nearer $2.4B), which tempers upside if growth accelerates slower than investors hope. Clarivate Reports First Quarter 2026 Results
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Clarivate in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Clarivate from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 28th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Clarivate from $4.00 to $2.40 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Clarivate from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and cut their price target for the company from $4.20 to $3.60 in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Clarivate from $4.25 to $2.80 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clarivate presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $3.22.
Check Out Our Latest Report on CLVT
About Clarivate
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Clarivate plc is a global information and analytics company that provides insights and workflow solutions to accelerate the pace of innovation. The company delivers proprietary data, analytics, and expertise to support research and development in the life sciences, intellectual property management, academic institutions, government agencies, and corporations. Its core offerings include citation and patent databases, drug pipeline analytics, trademark research tools, regulatory compliance solutions, and market intelligence platforms.
Originally part of Thomson Reuters' Intellectual Property & Science division, Clarivate was established as an independent entity in 2016 following a spin-off transaction.
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